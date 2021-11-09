Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton shares hope at Community Vigil on 9/11

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Story by Amanda Hay-Caroffino 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. – Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander, Col. Craig Martin, provided remarks at a local Brooklyn 9/11 remembrance vigil at the American Veterans Memorial Pier in Bay Ridge. The vigil was hosted by local elected officials and civic organizations. Nearly 200 local community members gathered for the annual event paying tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 20 years ago during the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. The theme of the evening was honoring heroes and all those we lost, as well as remember the resilience of New Yorkers. Guest speakers included faith leaders, first responders and elected officials. Students from local high schools and scout organizations provided color guard support and music. “The heroic efforts of so many on September 11 has been an inspiration for the generations of today and tomorrow,” Martin said. “The shared experience of September 11 unified Americans and inspired many to join the military. Every day, we are proud of the young men and women who start the process to serve their country at Fort Hamilton. The greatest thing we can ever do for one another is to serve. Regardless if it’s in the military, as first responder or doctor or simply lending a hand to a neighbor. We are best when we stand in support of each other. We can hold those we lost in our hearts, be inspired by the resilience of our neighbors and honor their memory through service.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 10:26
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
