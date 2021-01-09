Staff Sgt. Donald Moon, 312th Training Squadron instructor, was awarded the Airman’s Medal during a medal presentation here, at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Aug. 25.



Moon was awarded the Airman’s Medal for his brave actions when he attempted to save someone from a burning vehicle on Oct. 7, 2019, while stationed at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida.



“Receiving this medal is a bittersweet experience,” said Staff Sgt. Donald Moon, 312th TRS instructor. “It is good to be recognized by leadership, but at the same time, I wish there had been a better outcome.”



In the end, the driver died from their injuries.



The Airman’s Medal is awarded to a member who has distinguished him or herself by a heroic act, usually at the voluntary risk of his or her life.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.14.2021 08:39 Story ID: 405152 Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 312th Training Squadron Airman receives Airman’s Medal, by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.