Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    312th Training Squadron Airman receives Airman’s Medal

    312th Training Squadron Airman receives Airman’s Medal

    Photo By Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donald Moon, 312th Training Squadron instructor, delivers...... read more read more

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Donald Moon, 312th Training Squadron instructor, was awarded the Airman’s Medal during a medal presentation here, at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Aug. 25.

    Moon was awarded the Airman’s Medal for his brave actions when he attempted to save someone from a burning vehicle on Oct. 7, 2019, while stationed at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida.

    “Receiving this medal is a bittersweet experience,” said Staff Sgt. Donald Moon, 312th TRS instructor. “It is good to be recognized by leadership, but at the same time, I wish there had been a better outcome.”

    In the end, the driver died from their injuries.

    The Airman’s Medal is awarded to a member who has distinguished him or herself by a heroic act, usually at the voluntary risk of his or her life.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 08:39
    Story ID: 405152
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 312th Training Squadron Airman receives Airman’s Medal, by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    312th Training Squadron Airman receives Airman’s Medal
    312th Training Squadron Airman receives Airman’s Medal
    312th Training Squadron Airman receives Airman’s Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT