39th ABW command team visits 717th ABS

Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, visit Ankara Elementary School students during an immersion tour at the 717th Air Base Squadron in Ankara, Turkey, Sept. 10, 2021. The 717th ABS offers administrative, personnel and educational support to Department of Defense and U.S. Embassy personnel there, ensuring their seamless transition to life in Turkey. Gingrich's visit was part of a series of immersion tours to show him how each unit supports the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

ANKARA, Turkey -- Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Schrier, 39th ABW command chief, visited the 717th Air Base Squadron Sept. 7-10, 2021.



As a geographically separated unit based in Ankara, the 717th ABS offers administrative, personnel and educational support to Department of Defense and U.S. Embassy personnel there, ensuring a seamless transition to life in Turkey.



The 39th ABW command team toured the squadron’s various sections, to include the post office and traffic management office, and the various facilities that the squadron supports such as the Ankara Elementary and High School, a Department of Defense Education Activity school.



Both Gingrich and Shrier also hosted all calls for squadron members and discussed the role of the 717th ABS within the wing.



“Our 717th ABS members are integral to our wing’s mission and embody our dedication to promoting whole-of-government collaboration,” said Gingrich. “By supporting our embassy and Office of Defense Cooperation Turkey personnel, the 717th ABS directly enables these agencies to get their job done, which includes providing for our wing’s continued mission success. The efforts of our Ankara Airmen make a huge difference.”



To experience the close connection between the 717th ABS and these agencies, the command team met with members from the U.S. Embassy and ODC-T.



Gingrich and Schrier also had the opportunity to visit cultural sites such as the Mustafa Kemal Atatürk Mausoleum, Ankara Castle and Museum of Anatolian Civilizations.



“I encourage all of our Airmen and Team Titan members to take full advantage of the great travel opportunities our host nation has to offer,” said Gingrich. “Cultural appreciation and understanding helps strengthen interoperability between our wing and Turkish allies, ensuring our continued, combined defense of NATO’s southern flank.”