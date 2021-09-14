KMC rallies to support OAR

During Operation Allies Refuge, a yard boss’ responsibility is to assign Airmen and augmentees working within an evacuee pod at Ramstein Air Base, Germany with a duty.

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Claudia Trevino, 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron section chief for the intelligence flight, shared her experience while supporting OAR as a yard boss for Pod-3.

Trevino manages 20 to 40 augmentees daily depending on the amount of people from RAB units that are able to volunteer humanitarian aid efforts.

Augmentees and volunteers from the community will do tasks around the pods to ensure cleanliness and safety such as taking out trash, distributing donated items, serving food and playing with the children.

Trevino said she has enjoyed working with people from every career field and it has been an eye-opening experience.

The biggest impact from not only the military augmentees and the volunteers at the pods is from the Ramstein community, she said. Everything from coats to diapers and formula has been donated from members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community.

“I’ve never seen anything come together like this and it’s been amazing to see,” Trevino said. “Everybody comes with a positive attitude. It’s been great working with the evacuees, getting to know them on a more personal level, and working with the babies is probably one of the best parts. The surrounding communities who have donated have done so much more than they can even imagine to help these people.”

