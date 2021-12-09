Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Essex Amphibious Ready Group Enters 5th Fleet

    Essex Amphibious Ready Group Enters 5th Fleet

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway | ARABIAN SEA (September 13, 2021) Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), right,...... read more read more

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.12.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    ARABIAN SEA (September 12, 2021) – Amphibious assault ship USS ESSEX (LHD 2), flagship of the ESSEX Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG), along with amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) and embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) entered the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Sept. 12.
    While in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, the ESX ARG and 11th MEU will operate and train alongside regional and coalition partners.
    As an inherently flexible maneuver force, capable of supporting routine and contingency operations, the ARG/MEU’s presence demonstrates the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps commitment to regional partners and maritime security.
    The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 03:26
    Story ID: 405139
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Essex Amphibious Ready Group Enters 5th Fleet, by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Essex Amphibious Ready Group Enters 5th Fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    US CENTCOM
    C5F
    US CENTCOM PA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT