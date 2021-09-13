Commander, Navy Region Southeast visits NAS Pensacola

Photo By Joshua Cox | Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola,...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Cox | Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, congratulates Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Christian Elijah Duarte following his promotion Sept. 13. Rear Adm. Wesley McCall (left), commander, Navy Region Southeast (CNRSE), was present during Duarte’s meritorious promotion, and spoke to a group of service members at the Security Department to conclude his tour of NAS Pensacola. see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. Wesley McCall, commander, Navy Region Southeast (CNRSE) visited Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Sept. 13 to meet with senior leadership and tour installation facilities.



Upon arrival, McCall met with Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, NAS Pensacola before embarking on a tour of the base.



“Hosting Rear Adm. McCall allows us to showcase the excellent work service members and civilians are doing here every day in order for NAS Pensacola to thrive as the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation,’” Kinsella said. “In the past two years this base has been resilient in the face of extreme adversity, and we are proud of the efforts and dedication of all NAS Pensacola personnel who have negotiated complex challenges to continually ensure mission success.”



During the tour, McCall visited the Airfield Operations Department and a new fire house on Forrest Sherman Field. McCall also toured Port Operations and the pier area. Later, the tour continued to the installation’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Liberty Center and NAS Pensacola Housing. McCall also visited areas of NAS Pensacola damaged by Hurricane Sally, the category II storm that devastated the Gulf Coast one year ago.



During a stop at the NAS Pensacola Security Office, McCall was present during the meritorious promotion of Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Christian Elijah Duarte, a military working dog handler from Phoenix, Ariz.



“I was honored to have Rear Adm. McCall at my promotion ceremony today,” Duarte said. “It was a special experience and I am proud of this milestone.”



Following Duarte’s promotion, McCall spoke to a group of service members at the Security Department to conclude the tour.



“NAS Pensacola plays a critical role in developing the Fleet of the future,” McCall said. “As the second largest base in the Navy, we are investing in our service members that will ultimately support our operational commands. From everything I have witnessed today, I am confident that our Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, Airmen and Coastguardsmen are receiving the training required to ensure they are ready for any situation they may face, both now and in the future.”