Communication Through Pashto

A few weeks ago, Lance Cpl. Russ Fisher and his wife Lance Cpl. Sarah Fisher packed up and made their way from Camp Lejeune North Carolina, to Marine Corps Base Quantico Virginia in support of Operation Allies Welcome. The two Marines who are with 2d Marine Information Group, were chosen because of their unique skills as linguists in Pashto. As thousands of people are evacuated from Afghanistan and brought to the United States, linguists like the Fishers play a critical role in bridging the language gap.

Many of the Afghans who arrived speak Pashto or Dari dialects, and very few know English. As a result, they have relied heavily on interpreters and Marines knowledgeable in the languages.

“Thanks to my training, I’m able to bridge the communication gap between the travelers and the Marines,” explained Russ “which means that I can help solve problems and ensure the process goes smoothly.”

The Marines learned Pashto at the Defense Language Institute (DLI), which is a Department of Defense school that specializes in language instruction. The couple met while learning Pashto during the 64 week course and have since been using the language in their personal lives and while working on missions together.

“Having a partner that understands what you’re doing is a big help,” Russ said.

Afghans started arriving at Upshur Village August 29, 2021 and have been relying on interpreters and Marines knowledgeable in the language to get whatever they need.

“I’ve been able to support the mission by listening to the traveler’s issues and questions and finding answers for them,” Sarah said. “I have also been able to assist in the medical center translating questions from doctors and nurses and the responses from the patients so the medical team can accurately treat personnel.”

Being able to communicate in their language fluently has helped ensure mission success every day. Depending on the shifts they are on, they might have a lot of down time or they might have to take on bigger roles.

“The day shift tends to be busier,” she mentioned. “Travelers are awake so we get more of a chance to interact with them… the night shift tends to be less busy until medical opens and people start coming in to be seen,” she continued.

“The impact of a secondary language is huge,” he stated. “The people who just arrived to America have many needs that must be met and they may not know English. I can help them get treated at medical, solve disputes, and stay informed, which are all crucial to the operation here.”

Marine Interpreters are going out daily to help complete the overall mission for Operation Allies Welcome and making the traveler’s process easier through the means of communication. Working as a team to accomplish the mission every day creates a smoother communication and operational flow as the travelers go through their visa processes.

