325th MUNS to support WSEP East

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. –



While the munitions mission is critical to maintaining air dominance across U.S. Air Force, Tyndall Air Force Base’s 325th Munitions Squadron has a unique aspect tied in with their mission; supporting the training and projection of unrivaled combat airpower.



Tyndall hosts regular Weapons System Evaluation Program exercises led by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group. WSEP is designed to test the abilities of Department of Defense pilots and their aircraft during air-to-air and air-to-ground combat operations.



The 325th MUNS supports approximately 10 WSEPs each year, including WSEP West held at Hill AFB, Utah. Each exercise comes with different munition needs, and on average, the 325th MUNS supplies more than 200 missiles per year in support of WSEP exercises. While AMMO preparations are year round, the 325th MUNS begins to focus on each specific mission approximately 30 days out in order to properly maintain scheduling and missile storage plans.



“Essentially, we disassemble missiles, install additional testing components, perform off aircraft missile testing and deliver these to flying units during WSEPs,” said Master Sgt. Cassie Barnwell, 325th MUNS WSEP section chief. “The uniqueness of our team is that we are the only certified unit in the Air Force to perform these modifications. This is also a very time sensitive operation, when our clock starts we have very tight windows to install components, test and then fly these assets.”



WSEP provides the opportunity for AMMO to showcase a specific skill set that, as Barnwell stated, makes Tyndall a “coveted assignment.”



“The program evaluates all phases of combat operations from weapons assembly to the ‘end-to-kill-chain’ evaluation of weapon, man and machine combat in a realistic environment,” said Barnwell.



The 325th Fighter Wing’s mission of training and projecting unrivaled combat airpower is directly supported by AMMO’s ability to provide proper weapons for testing, training and combat missions.



“AMMO is a key player in the success, readiness and advancement of combat airpower,” said Barnwell. “Our role is vital as we ensure the availability and serviceability of specialized weapons to support the combat Air Force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2021 Date Posted: 09.13.2021 15:39 Story ID: 405118 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US