Navy Welcomes Senior International Military Officers to Mechanicsburg, Philadelphia

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) hosted senior military officers from eight partner nations this summer as part of the Navy Supply Corps School’s International Leadership Executive Advanced Development course.

The students visited NAVSUP and NAVSUP WSS at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg on Aug. 17 and returned to NAVSUP WSS’ offices in Philadelphia on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The officers also visited several U.S. Department of Defense commands throughout their seven-week course in order to develop a deeper understanding of the U.S. military's complex supply chain. The program began with a two-week post-MBA level course taught by university professors from top business schools covering management skills used both by the Department of Defense and the defense industry.

After arriving in Mechanicsburg, the students met with Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, NAVSUP commander, and received briefs on NAVSUP’s command, supply chain technology and fleet operations. Later, they visited NAVSUP WSS to learn about the command and how it supports the maritime mission.

In Philadelphia, Capt. Shannon Walker, NAVSUP WSS deputy commander for aviation, greeted the students.

“You're here because your country is making an investment in you,” Walker said. “As you continue to get promoted into roles of higher responsibility, you can leverage what you learn here today.”

Other subject-matter experts from across the NAVSUP WSS command spent two days briefing the students and hosting discussions on several topics including Integrated Weapon Systems Support Teams, NAVSUP WSS’ involvement in the F-35 and P-8 platforms, engineering, transportation management, and an overview of several digital tools including the Security Cooperation Information Portal, the Enhanced Freight Tracking System, the Repair of Repairables management system (WebRoR), and Management Information System - International Logistics (MISIL).

The second day in Philadelphia began with a presentation from Royal Australian Air Force Warrant Officer Neil Crawley who has represented his service as a Security Assistance Foreign Representative at NAVSUP WSS since December 2018. Crawley shared his experiences working within the U.S. Navy at NAVSUP WSS, which currently supports 44 SAFRs in 27 offices from 20 countries. SAFRs work side by side with NAVSUP WSS employees and perform an integral role in supporting Foreign Military Sales programs.

The rest of the day was spent on subjects including contracting, performance-based logistics contracts and meetings with the country program teams within Foreign Military Sales.

NAVSUP WSS frequently hosts foreign service members to help them gain a first-hand look at the U.S. supply chain in action and develop a deeper understanding of the role NAVSUP WSS plays in strengthening the partnership between the United States and its allies.

“When you combine what these officers and their countries bring to the table and what we bring to the table, it makes us an unstoppable, unbeatable force,” Walker said. “It's easy to see why we place such an emphasis on these partnerships.”

NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.