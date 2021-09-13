Marine Corps University’s Expeditionary Warfare School Launches Donation Drive for Afghans

By: Lance Cpl. Paige M. Verry

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va -- U.S. Marines, staff and students with the Expeditionary Warfare School, Marine Corps University, Training and Education Command, held a donation drive for arriving Afghans on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 28-29, 2021.

“The sheer amount of stuff pushed was incredible,” said Capt. Aaron Moshier, operations officer with MCB Quantico Base Motors Transportation. “The specific breakdown of items was right on the money.”

Within 16 hours, drive coordinators collected enough supplies to fill two 30-foot trailers. By day two, volunteers filled a 53-foot tractor-trailer with donations.

“It really was a total team effort,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Upton, deputy director of EWS, MCB Quantico. “The faculty, the students and the staff all came together to provide blankets, pillows, hygiene gear, toys and supplies for babies.”

Overall, within 36 hours the EWS network collected and loaded more than 5,100 items to support MCB Quantico’s effort in housing Afghans. The Department of Defense, through U.S.

Northern Command is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for at least 50,000 Afghans at suitable facilities across the country, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghans essential support at secure locations outside of Afghanistan.

For more information on Operation Allies Welcome, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/OAR.

