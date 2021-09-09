NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, N.Y. – Members of the 914 Air Refueling Wing are pausing in recognition of Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month.



“Eighteen veterans and two servicemembers, on average, complete suicide every day,” said Joel Smith, 914 ARW Violence Prevention Integrator. “For every awareness month, we try to create awareness events – it’s about getting the message out, reminding people, so that they can take care of each other.”



If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out to the Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-8255, day or night.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.13.2021 14:23 Story ID: 405100 Location: NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 914 ARW pause for suicide awareness and prevention, by SSgt Tate Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.