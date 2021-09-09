Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    914 ARW pause for suicide awareness and prevention

    NY, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Tate Pollock 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, N.Y. – Members of the 914 Air Refueling Wing are pausing in recognition of Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month.

    “Eighteen veterans and two servicemembers, on average, complete suicide every day,” said Joel Smith, 914 ARW Violence Prevention Integrator. “For every awareness month, we try to create awareness events – it’s about getting the message out, reminding people, so that they can take care of each other.”

    If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out to the Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-8255, day or night.

