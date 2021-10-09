Navy Food Management Team Prepare Culinary Specialists for Themed Meals

Photo By Tina Stillions | The NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (FLCSD) Navy Food Management Team (NFMT)...... read more read more Photo By Tina Stillions | The NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (FLCSD) Navy Food Management Team (NFMT) taught a two-day themed meal seminar Sept. 8-9. The Navy Birthday meal was the topic for course instruction. Student culinary specialists(CS) from USS Makin Island (LHD-8) and USS Mobile (LCS- 26) were provided training to gain a better understanding of various themed meals served by U.S. Navy General Messes, including a brief history of the themed meal, cooking techniques and key terms as they relate to meal planning and preparation. see less | View Image Page

The NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (FLCSD) Navy Food Management Team (NFMT) taught a two-day themed meal seminar Sept. 8-9. The Navy Birthday meal was the topic for course instruction.



Student culinary specialists(CS) from USS Makin Island (LHD-8) and USS Mobile (LCS- 26) were provided training to gain a better understanding of various themed meals served by U.S. Navy General Messes, including a brief history of the themed meal, cooking techniques and key terms as they relate to meal planning and preparation.



One of the instructors, Chief Petty Officer Donta Allen said he gets as much out of the training as those who attend.



“Training these Sailor’s was truly an honor,” said Allen. “I take great pleasure in training future leaders within our CS community and the Navy.”



During, the seminar, culinary specialists were taught multiple food preparation and cooking techniques for appetizers, desserts, salads and beverages. Day one consisted of classroom topics and maximum preparation for day two execution. On the second day, the students prepared the meal and then sampled the end products.



FLCSD Fleet Operations Director Cmdr. Jason Deleon said the training benefits not only the Sailors in attendance but the Navy as well.



“The opportunity for culinary specialists to train with the elite Instructors of the Navy Food Management Team will guarantee a return on investment towards a high level of culinary expertise for the Navy,” he said.



All of the students and Instructors were required to practice social distancing, wear facial coverings and follow proper prevention hygiene throughout the entirety of the seminar to ensure the safety of all who participated.



Approximately 7,500 Culinary Experts serve in the United States Navy worldwide. All ships have a dining or galley area. There are two types of culinary specialists, either serving on ships or submarines. They are culinary specialist, or CS, for ships and culinary specialist submarines, or CSS, for subs. They serve a vital role onboard ships and submarines and are a great contributor to crew morale.



NAVSUP FLC San Diego is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.