Five Years Strong and Moving Along: Code 400 Celebrates Anniversary and Honors Team Wins

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Contracting Department (Code 400) celebrated five years strong at America’s Shipyard, bringing the team together July 26 to honor the journey so far, the wins accomplished, and what’s on the horizon continuing forward.



In previous years, contracting at NNSY was awarded through different agencies. It created an environment where leadership had less control over what was being done within the shipyard and it became a need to find a solution and bring contracting into America’s Shipyard in the form of its own department. In 2011, ideas were shared of the future Code 400 and how it could be established at NNSY. Through assistance from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Code 400 was officially approved in 2015 and stood up in 2016.



“It takes a lot of work to get the vendors, contractors, and resources on the deckplate to support our availabilities and in the past we felt like we didn’t have the control to get what we needed in a timely manner,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson who had seen firsthand the challenges presented for contracting during her time at NNSY as Operations Officer. “Since the establishment of Code 400, we’ve grown into a well-oiled machine and we have our destiny now in our own hands. The abilities this team has in providing for our customers, I know I don’t have to worry about this team because we have the best and brightest in position to get the job done. What you do every day takes skill and knowledge in law, acquisition, and negotiation. I’m so impressed with the abilities of this team to handle the job with a sense of urgency and commitment to ensure we get it done right. I have complete trust and confidence in the team at Code 400.”



Since its first contract was awarded July 26, 2016, Code 400 handles hundreds of contracts a year for the shipyard and continues to grow and adapt with the needs of the U.S. Navy. The team consists of contracting specialists, officers, and leaders who have supported a number of availabilities, including USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), MTS Daniel Webster (MTS 626), MTS Sam Rayburn (MTS 635), USS Wyoming (SSBN 742), USS Pasadena (SSN 752), USS Albany (SSN 753), USS Toledo (SSN 769), USS New Mexico (SSN 779), USS John Warner (SSN 785), USS Washington (SSN 787), and the USS San Francisco (SSN 711) conversion.



Property Administrator and Plant Clearance Officer Nancy Garsik has been with Code 400 since 2016 and has seen firsthand what the team has achieved since its conception. “I helped us award one or first contracts with the CVN 69 and it was such a huge milestone for us and a huge step in the right direction,” said Garsik. “We were able to quickly amass the contract and get the resources the shipyard needed to get the job done, all with the assurance from NAVSEA that we could handle the contracts in place. We’ve continued to grow and succeed from there, working as a team in order to support the needs of NNSY. We all take immense pride in what we do and I am so thankful to be part of Code 400.”



“One of the biggest wins for us on the execution side was securing the Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quality (IDIQ) contract for Submarine Preservations, taking ownership of the contracts from MARMAC so that they could be handled in-house,” said Code 441 Branch Head Lee Wallace whose division covers submarines, nuclear execution, and barge contracts. “This contract and others are awarded due to our team developing relationships with our teaming partners and bringing them into the fold, establishing those connections so that we are as a team can continue to grow and support each other. It also takes a lot of coordination between codes and project teams, relying on communication to ensure we’re getting what the shipyard needs when it needs it. We’re all in this together – ONE TEAM serving ONE MISSION.”



Contract Specialist Caleb Profitt is one of the newer faces of Code 400, with ten months under his belt in the position. However, he feels that same pride and determination to come to the shipyard every day and provide his best. “When you take a step back and look at the bigger picture for the job you do each day, you see what role you play in servicing for the fleet. For example, one of the contracts we deal with is securing cranes for the shipyard. As you come to work every day, you see firsthand the cranes on the horizon, working to service our Navy’s vessels. Without us, our workforce wouldn’t have the tools they need to get the job done. And if our workforce isn’t well-fitted to complete the job, we wouldn’t be able to get our Sailors back to the fleet to serve their mission. We all have a part to play in protecting America.”



Now five years strong with NNSY, Code 400 is looking towards the future, ready to face whatever challenges are ahead.



“It was a long road to get us to where we are today,” said Code 400 Chief of Contracting Brad Crosby. “We have a wealth of talented individuals who work hard each day to provide their support in servicing our fleet, procuring contracts and ensuring our workforce has the resources they need to get the job done. I couldn’t be prouder of our team and look forward to what’s ahead.”

