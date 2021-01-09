NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Awards Contract for Study Abroad for Naval Academy Midshipmen

The NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk Contracting Department awarded nine educational service agreements (ESAs) last month in support of the United States Naval Academy (USNA) that will allow midshipmen to study abroad in eight countries.

According to Contracting Department Deputy Director Jordan Dorsey, USNA’s stated goal with this contract is for midshipmen to “gain global leadership, improve foreign language proficiency and gain an understanding of regions and an intercultural competence.”

The ESAs are in effect for the current semester, with midshipmen able to apply to study in a variety of countries including Taiwan, South Korea, Ghana, Hungary, Oman, Morocco and Israel.

According to NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Code 220 Division Director Caitlin King, the biggest challenges in getting this contract awarded were changing processes that used to rely on the USNA’s government purchase card holders to a new system with this contract.

“This included negotiating the agreement terms, registering in systems, issuing orders and guiding the vendors through the process,” King explained.

She added that this is the first time her division has completed an ESA, so her team leaned heavily on the counsel of the Contracting Department Code 260 team in Philadelphia, which has extensive experience with ESAs in support of Reserve Officer Training Corps sites around the country.

“Thanks to our collaboration with them, we were able to efficiently put the agreements in place with a compressed timeline to meet the USNA’s mission,” she said.

King singled out the work of Arianna Williams who joined the command in late March and approximately a month and a half later was tasked with this project.

“She did a phenomenal job engaging with both the USNA and foreign vendors to establish the ESA’s prior to the fall semester commencing,” said King. “I am really proud of her efforts supporting the Academy.”

Each ESA has a 10-year ordering period, allowing the structure for NAVSUP FLC Norfolk to place orders with a specific educational institution over the life of the contract.

