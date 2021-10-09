AMC Command team visits 521 AMOW during Operation Allies Refuge

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, visited the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany from Sept. 9-10, 2021.



With approximately 34,100 evacuees having processed through the base since the beginning of the evacuation mission, the visit was intended to show the commander and chief how Airmen stationed at Ramstein have supported the Afghan travelers.



“It’s unbelievable what this team has had to face and how you have solved the problem sets thrown at you,” Van Ovost said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the hard work of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing and their teams.”



In addition to witnessing how Airmen are contributing to the monumental mission that is Operation Allies Refuge, Van Ovost thanked AMOW Airmen and showed them their work is recognized.



“What can I say [about the 521st AMOW OAR efforts] other than historic,” Van Ovost said. “What you did will be read about. Someday we’re going to write a book about this and the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing needs to be front and center.”



Despite the long hours, Kruzelnick reminded Airmen what all of their hard-work means for the futures of the Afghan evacuees.



“As we go back to the U.S., we’re seeing happy people running through the green fields, playing soccer.” Kruzelnick said. “They know their life has changed by all of the faces and people they have met within this wing, the people that touched their hearts and changed their lives.”



Despite the outbound processing of more than 24,000 travelers who have departed from Ramstein to the United States or another safe location, the wing still maintained mission readiness while supporting the evacuation mission.



“This is what you were built to do… the nation depended on you and they didn’t know it,” Van Ovost said. “This operation happened on the backs of this wing and you delivered.”



Regardless of the mission, whether it be working with interagency partners to establish an international air terminal in a C-5 maintenance hangar or maintaining, fleeting and ensuring aircraft takeoff on time, AMC Airmen maintain Rapid Global Mobility, every day.



“We are so proud to be a part of this team, we are so inspired and have nothing but appreciation, deep care and love for everything everybody does,” Kruzelnick said. “Proud to be, AMC!”

