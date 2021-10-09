IWTC San Diego Commemorates 9/11

Courtesy Photo | 210910-N-N0484-0003 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 10, 2021) – The American flag is flown at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210910-N-N0484-0003 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 10, 2021) – The American flag is flown at half-mast outside of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego’s Taylor Hall in honor of those lost, Sept. 11, 2001. As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, IWTC San Diego and its four training sites not only service the fleet, but provide information warfare training across all the Department of Defense’s uniformed services. IWTC San Diego morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as information warfare professionals worthy of our nation’s special trust and confidence. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO – Staff and students of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego held a solemn Sept. 11, 2001 remembrance ceremony in honor of those who perished in the terrorist attacks, Sept. 10.



The ceremony, conducted virtually, included a narration, background pictures of remembrance, a video, and closing remarks by the Cmdr. Tim Raymie, IWTC San Diego commanding officer.



“It’s been 20 years since that fateful 9-11 day, where nearly 3,000 people from 83 nations died on American soil,” said Raymie. “On that tragic day the terrorists attacked our way of life. The actions of the terrorists and their supporters were meant to instill fear to the American people, however, it not only strengthened our resolve as a country, but strengthened our allies and partnerships.”



The command wanted to take a moment out of their work day to reflect on this important day, honor those individuals we lost, and recognize the brave and heroic first responders who, selflessly, ran into danger to help save lives.



“Everyone has their own memories of 9-11 and it is important to hold onto them to ensure they never fade away and we do not forget those who we lost,” said Michael Moss, one of the few retired veterans serving as a staff member at IWTC San Diego. “Today and each anniversary we reaffirm our commitment and rededicate ourselves to continue to defend our homeland and values. We must remain vigilant. We must be resilient. And most of all, we must work to eliminate violent extremism so a terrorist attack of this magnitude never occurs again.”



IWTC San Diego was also honored to have Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Commanding Officer, Capt. Marc Ratkus, and CIWT Executive Officer, Cmdr. Mike Tiefel, observe the ceremony, created and designed by a three-member IWTC San Diego team: Lt. McKenzie Barnett, Chief Petty Officer Shawn Kelley, and Electronic Technician 1st Class Kennon Whyte.



Whyte, responsible for ceremony execution said, “With this being the 20th anniversary, it is extremely important that we continue carrying the legacy of those heroes that made the ultimate sacrifice that day. There are military members today that were not yet born on that fateful day; this event not only shaped the world, but also has had a profound influence on the information warfare community. It was vital for our team to capture the events of that day, to include the ultimate sacrifice made by many of our fellow citizens and to honor their legacy to ensure that their lives will never be forgotten. The heroism that day represents what this country was built on, showing that we all play an integral role and are reminded, through those terrorist acts, the first responders, service members, and civilians did not let fear cripple our country.”



By conducting this ceremony, IWTC San Diego hopes that the memories and legacies of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001 are forever carried forward by our staff and students.



As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), IWTC San Diego and its four training sites not only service the fleet, but provides information warfare training across all the Department of Defense's uniformed services.



IWTC San Diego morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as information warfare professionals worthy of our nation’s special trust and confidence.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



