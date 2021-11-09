Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Daegu Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Reflecting 20 Years After the Attacks

    USAG Daegu Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Commemorating 20 Years Since the Attacks

    Photo By Keith Smith

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2021

    Story by Keith Smith 

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu

    CAMP WALKER, Republic of Korea — USAG Daegu marked the unfathomable terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001 with a heartfelt 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Camp Walker Fire Station. The community gathered to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 and to recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice to fight terrorism far from home.

    USAG Daegu Commander Col. Brian P. Schoellhorn and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathon J. Blue led a wreath-laying ceremony and saluted in front of a makeshift 9/11 memorial—on the 20th anniversary of 9/11—to honor and remember the memories of those lost on 9/11 and all the patriots and their families who have sacrificed in defense of freedom.

    Firefighters from USAG Daegu's Directorate of Emergency Services paid tribute to the fallen first responders and military personnel with a ringing of the bells ceremony and fallen comrade table.

    “We must never forget the 3,000 people who lost their lives during that tragic day including 400 first responders,” said Area IV Fire and Emergency Services Chief Mike Diehl. “We’ll continue to honor, recognize and remember those lost, the friends and families they left behind and the people who serve this nation.”

    In 2001, after the attacks, the Regular Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve responded immediately to secure the homeland.

    Army personnel working at the Pentagon rescued and assisted coworkers. Eight thousand National Guard personnel activated in New York, provided traffic control and security, removed debris and established shelters for response teams. The National Guard continued to support response efforts by securing airports and other potential targets of terrorism across the nation.

    Garrisons in South Korea and installations around the world held ceremonies remembering and reflecting 20 years after the attacks.

    As a nation, the events of Sept. 11, 2001, will never be forgotten. The spirit and resolve of Americans unified the nation. Men and women of all backgrounds continue to selflessly serve this great nation, ready to deploy, fight and win decisively against any adversary, anytime and anywhere.

