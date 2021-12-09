The 446th Airlift Wing hosts COVID-19 vaccine Q&A Forums

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- The 446th Airlift Wing hosted COVID-19 Vaccine Q&A Forums here Sept. 11 and 12 in an effort to provide as much information and discuss misconceptions to its Reserve Citizen Airmen.



“Most Americans get their statistics from social media like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram,” said Maj. (Dr.) Jacob Jerdon, 446th Aerospace Medicine Squadron physician to attendees. “We want to report the facts.”



The 446th medical, chaplain, and legal experts were on hand to answer questions to more than 125 attendees.



“As a key factor in our readiness and war fighting mission, the health and wellbeing of our Reserve Citizen Airmen is of the utmost importance to me, my staff and our nation’s defense”, said by Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Commander, Air Force Reserve Command.



In addition to the forums, 446th AMDS held mass vaccination lines for the Pfizer-BioNTech COMIRNATY COVID-19 vaccine at the McChord Field Base Theater during the September Unit Training Assembly.



Reserve Citizen Airmen can also receive the COVID-19 vaccine through a civilian provider. Those who choose to do so must submit immunization proof to the 446th AMDS.



To meet readiness requirements and maintain the health of the force, Air Force Reservists must be fully vaccinated, in the process of becoming fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption by Dec. 2.



To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Air Force Reserve Command Vaccine FAQs at https://www.afrc.af.mil/COVID-19/Vaccine-Information/.

