Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 446th Airlift Wing hosts COVID-19 vaccine Q&A Forums

    COVID-19 Vaccine Q&amp;A Forum

    Photo By Staff Sgt. nije hightower | Maj. (Dr.) Jacob Jerdon, 446th Aerospace Medicine Squadron physician, speak with to...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. nije hightower 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- The 446th Airlift Wing hosted COVID-19 Vaccine Q&A Forums here Sept. 11 and 12 in an effort to provide as much information and discuss misconceptions to its Reserve Citizen Airmen.

    “Most Americans get their statistics from social media like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram,” said Maj. (Dr.) Jacob Jerdon, 446th Aerospace Medicine Squadron physician to attendees. “We want to report the facts.”

    The 446th medical, chaplain, and legal experts were on hand to answer questions to more than 125 attendees.

    “As a key factor in our readiness and war fighting mission, the health and wellbeing of our Reserve Citizen Airmen is of the utmost importance to me, my staff and our nation’s defense”, said by Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Commander, Air Force Reserve Command.

    In addition to the forums, 446th AMDS held mass vaccination lines for the Pfizer-BioNTech COMIRNATY COVID-19 vaccine at the McChord Field Base Theater during the September Unit Training Assembly.

    Reserve Citizen Airmen can also receive the COVID-19 vaccine through a civilian provider. Those who choose to do so must submit immunization proof to the 446th AMDS.

    To meet readiness requirements and maintain the health of the force, Air Force Reservists must be fully vaccinated, in the process of becoming fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption by Dec. 2.

    To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Air Force Reserve Command Vaccine FAQs at https://www.afrc.af.mil/COVID-19/Vaccine-Information/.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 20:34
    Story ID: 405040
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 446th Airlift Wing hosts COVID-19 vaccine Q&A Forums, by SSgt nije hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    COVID-19 Vaccine Q&amp;A Forum
    446th COVID-19 Vaccine Forum
    446th COVID-19 Vaccine Q&amp;A Forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Readiness
    Reserve Ready
    ReserveResilient
    446FSS
    COVID-19 Vaccine Misconceptions
    CustomerSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT