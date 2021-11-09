185th ARW commemorates 9/11 and 75th anniversaries

Airmen of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing took part in a 9/11 20th anniversary ceremony in Sioux City Iowa, during the September training weekend.



During the ceremony, 185th Wing Commander Col. Muckey reminded members of the importance of remembering the events that took place on September 11, 2001. He also complimented members on the many achievements the unit had accomplished since the attacks. Muckey also spoke to the unit’s historic phenomenal performance as the day also marked the 75th anniversary of the 185th.



“Our last 20 years, since September 11th, every single Airman of the 185th has had an impact on our war on terror and the fact that since September 11th we have not had a significant terror event on U.S. soil,” said Muckey.



Distinguished visitors of the event included Kolby Dewitt, Regional Director for Senator Joni Ernst and Wesley Fopma, representative for Congressman Randall Feenstra, both spoke during the event and thanked unit members their service.



“Thank you very much for your selfless service and sacrifice, weather it is flying overseas to support combat operations, helping with disaster recovery or assisting with Covid-19 response efforts, you are always ready, always there and always rising to the occasion,” said Fopma.

