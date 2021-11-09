GHWB Completes Flight Deck Certification

ATLANTIC OCEAN – USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 completed the ship’s post- drydocking planned incremental availability flight deck certification (FDC) on Sept. 10.



The certification was the culmination of more than 28 months of hard work to ensure the GHWB remains combat ready for the next 40 years.



GHWB and CVW-7 – Team JACKPOT (777) – commenced a training schedule that will result in worldwide combat capability whenever and wherever needed.



It was the first time that CVW-7 and GHWB worked together at sea as major commanders under Carrier Strike Group 10 after a strike group realignment.



“Flight deck certification means our warship and our flight deck are open for business to support Fleet training, and that we have the level of proficiency required to commence our next OFRP [Optimized Fleet Response Plan] cycle,” said Capt. Robert Aguilar, the ship’s commanding officer. “The crew is excited to be underway and out of the shipyard environment. Ships belong at sea, and Sailors belong on them. This week was a big step for USS George Herbert Walker Bush and our partners in CVW 7 as we began our relationship in Carrier Strike Group 10.”



FDC is a requirement for aircraft carriers to complete after a maintenance availability. It is a time of rebuilding the skills, leadership, and proficiency necessary to operate in day or night, all-weather conditions. Integration between the air wing and ship is crucial to the success of carrier operations. Flight operations take detailed coordination between ship’s crew and the squadrons. This FDC was the first step in putting Team JACKPOT back on the line in service to the nation and the Navy.



“Everyone was at the top of their game during this underway,” said Capt. Nathan A. Ballou, commander of CVW-7. “The FREEDOM FIGHTERS and ship teams integrated well, and we appreciate the hospitality provided by the GHWB team. The completion of these certifications is a testament to our commitment to excellence and willingness to work hard together to support the strike group.”



Commander, Carrier Strike Group 10 is led by Rear Adm. Rick Cheeseman. The ship and air wing will be joined by the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), USS Vicksburg (CG 69), and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 to enable the full range of combat capability resident in a Carrier Strike Group.



The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron 143 “Pukin’ Dogs,” Strike Fighter Squadron 103 “Jolly Rogers,” Strike Fighter Squadron 86 “Sidewinders,” Strike Fighter Squadron 136 “Knighthawks,” Electronic Attack Squadron 140 “Patriots,” Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 121 “Bluetails,” Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5 “Nightdippers,” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 46 “Grandmasters.”



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2021 Date Posted: 09.12.2021 Story ID: 405034 This work, GHWB Completes Flight Deck Certification, by SN Bayley McMichael