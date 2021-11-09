Guidry assumes 86th Training Division command

Photo By Debralee Best | The official party stands for the singing of the Army song during the 86th Training...... read more read more Photo By Debralee Best | The official party stands for the singing of the Army song during the 86th Training Division assumption of command ceremony, Sept. 11, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The party consisted of, from left to right) Brig. Gen. Robert E. Guidry, commanding general, 86th Training Division; Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Castellanos, commanding general, 84th Training Division and ceremony officiant; and Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Dieckman, senior enlisted advisor, 86th Training Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Debralee Best/86th Training Division) see less | View Image Page

FORT MCCOY, Wis. – Brig. Gen. Robert E. Guidry assumed command of the 86th Training Division in a ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 11.



Prior to accepting the 86th TD commanding general position, Guidry served in various positions including acting commanding general of the 75th Innovation Command; commander, Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Reserve Element; commander, 3rd Brigade, Gulf Division, 75th Training Command. Guidry also has five combat deployments as a Joint Special Operations Officer.



“I’m happy to have him here,” said Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Castellanos, commanding general, 84th Training Command and officiant of the event. “He brings a wealth of knowledge.”



Guidry spoke of what he expects from his formations during his speech.



“I’m going to ask you to do three things for me,” Guidry said.



His list included: be ready; be proud of and enjoy your service; and dedicate yourself to the mission.



Brig. Gen. Stacy M. Babcock, the previous commanding general, held this position until June 25. During her tenure the division underwent one of the largest restructures within the Army Reserve as well as providing a proof of principle for training during a global pandemic. Babcock now serves as deputy commanding general and Reserve Personnel Management Directorate director for U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky.