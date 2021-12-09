Service Before Self: A 128 ARW Airmen's Dedication To The Honor Guard

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jaclyn Sommers | Senior Master Sergeant Gerald Depotsie, an aircraft maintenance fabrication supervisor...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jaclyn Sommers | Senior Master Sergeant Gerald Depotsie, an aircraft maintenance fabrication supervisor with the 128th Air Refueling Wing, performs the honor guard task of folding a ceremonial US flag during a change of command ceremony here at the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Milwaukee, Jun. 5, 2021. The mission of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard is to represent Airmen to the American public and the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jaclyn Sommers) see less | View Image Page

MILWAUKEE – United States Air Force members are dressed in their honor guard uniforms and effortlessly move into formation as a captivated audience watches. The quiet cadence of sharp movements and precise heel taps draws all attention to the American flag as the colors are posted and the ceremony starts.



Senior Master Sergeant Gerald Depotsie, an aircraft maintenance fabrication supervisor with the 128th Air Refueling Wing, embodies an oath to service. Although Depotsie works full-time as a fabrication supervisor, he has taken on the additional duty of being an honor guard member for the Wisconsin Air National Guard.



In his 38 year career, Depotsie has participated in almost 2,200 honor guard services, approximately 170 per year. In comparison, the average member participates in around 50 to 60 events per year, which is still an outstanding number.



“The honor guard is all volunteer. Members agree to work the events and attend the training as an additional duty,” said Depotsie.



The honor guard provides its services for many events such as parades, air shows, retirements, change of command ceremonies and funerals. Each branch is responsible for providing the military funeral honors for their respective service members. Depotsie explained that the military funerals are especially important to him.



“Being part of military funerals is so rewarding for me. To be able to honor the men and women who have gone before us. Handing a flag off to a family member or loved one, you can tell how grateful they are that you are there for them and that is so rewarding for me,” said Depotsie.



The Wisconsin Air National Guard provides funeral honors for as many service members as they are able each year. If they are unable to provide services, then active duty honor guard members will assist.



“I became involved after my uncle passed away and an honor guard team provided honors for his funeral. I began asking questions at the base about how to join and be involved,” said Depotsie.



Depotsie stated that there is a need for more members so they can continue to provide their services to every military member and their family who makes a request.



“It’s a great opportunity to be a part of something that is so rewarding, and any 128 ARW member can join. We are always looking for new people.”



Depotsie discussed that new members would have plenty of opportunities for training if they wanted to join the ranks of the base honor guard.



“We have the opportunity to send them through a week of school down at Scott Air Force Base where they will mostly learn about military funerals and proper folding of the flag. We also work with them here on movements and how to present colors for events like change of command ceremonies,” said Depotsie.



As someone that has chosen to live his life around service to others through not only his military career, but the additional service as an honor guard member, Depotsie humbly reflected back on his career and conveyed that he wished to leave a meaningful legacy of service and accomplishments.



“I’ve dedicated my whole life to my service. Just to be part of this unit and have so many experiences that I never would have had otherwise, said Depotsie. It means a lot to me.”