MCTP hosts training academy ahead of new season of warfighter exercises

Fort Leavenworth, Kan. -- The Mission Command Training Program hosted its Observer Coach/Trainers Academy at Fort Leavenworth, September 8-9, 2021. The academy facilitates OC/T’s certification beginning with in-person instruction and a doctrine test.



The OC/Ts have diverse backgrounds, military specialties, and expertise. The academy ensures they have a common baseline of knowledge. The second phase entails ongoing internal certification with their operations groups to train and validate more specific knowledge, skills, and competencies.



“This certification process is a great tool for talent development and quality assurance,” said Col. Bryan Babich, MCTP commander. “It ensures OC/Ts understand the organization and our processes, while also instilling the necessary skills, knowledge, and techniques expected of highly professional OC/Ts.”



“We owe it to the formations we train.”



MCTP is a Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) unit that hosts the Army’s warfighter exercises to train divisions and above in large-scale combat operations. They provide OC/Ts and expert senior mentors to train commanders and staff on military planning and operations during exercises.



MCTP’s next warfighter exercise starts at the end of September. It will train the Army’s newly reactivated V Corps nearly a year after their uncasing ceremony. The exercise will be distributed between the U.S. and Germany, where MCTP’s OC/Ts, senior mentors, and exercise support staff will deploy to support.

