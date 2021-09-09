Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCTP hosts training academy ahead of new season of warfighter exercises

    COL Babich Briefs OC/Ts

    Photo By Maj. Orlandon Howard | Col. Bryan Babich, Mission Command Training Program commander, talks to an audience...... read more read more

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Story by Maj. Orlandon Howard 

    Mission Command Training Program

    Fort Leavenworth, Kan. -- The Mission Command Training Program hosted its Observer Coach/Trainers Academy at Fort Leavenworth, September 8-9, 2021. The academy facilitates OC/T’s certification beginning with in-person instruction and a doctrine test.

    The OC/Ts have diverse backgrounds, military specialties, and expertise. The academy ensures they have a common baseline of knowledge. The second phase entails ongoing internal certification with their operations groups to train and validate more specific knowledge, skills, and competencies.

    “This certification process is a great tool for talent development and quality assurance,” said Col. Bryan Babich, MCTP commander. “It ensures OC/Ts understand the organization and our processes, while also instilling the necessary skills, knowledge, and techniques expected of highly professional OC/Ts.”

    “We owe it to the formations we train.”

    MCTP is a Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) unit that hosts the Army’s warfighter exercises to train divisions and above in large-scale combat operations. They provide OC/Ts and expert senior mentors to train commanders and staff on military planning and operations during exercises.

    MCTP’s next warfighter exercise starts at the end of September. It will train the Army’s newly reactivated V Corps nearly a year after their uncasing ceremony. The exercise will be distributed between the U.S. and Germany, where MCTP’s OC/Ts, senior mentors, and exercise support staff will deploy to support.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 13:12
    Story ID: 405008
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCTP hosts training academy ahead of new season of warfighter exercises, by MAJ Orlandon Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    COL Babich Briefs OC/Ts
    CALL OC/T Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Mentor
    Academy
    Training
    Warfighter
    MCTP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT