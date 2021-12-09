Adams takes command of 123rd Contingency Response Group

Photo By Philip Speck | Col. Ryan Adams (right), incoming commander of the 123rd Contingency Response Group,...... read more read more Photo By Philip Speck | Col. Ryan Adams (right), incoming commander of the 123rd Contingency Response Group, accepts the unit’s guidon from Col. David Mounkes (left), outgoing commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug 7, 2021. Adams is replacing Col. Bruce Bancroft, who assumed command of the 123rd Airlift Wing during a ceremony later the same day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck) see less | View Image Page

With family and colleagues looking on, Col. Ryan Adams assumed command of the 123rd Contingency Response Group during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here Aug. 7.



Presiding over the event was Col. David Mounkes, outgoing commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, who formally passed the group guidon to Adams, signifying his new position as leader of the only operational CRG in the Air National Guard.



Adams replaces Col. Bruce Bancroft, who assumed command of the 123rd Airlift Wing during a ceremony later the same day.



“I am honored to be a part of this ceremony today as the CRG holds a special place in my heart,” said Mounkes, himself a previous CRG commander. “This is a great mission, and Colonel Adams gets to take on one of the best commands in the United States Air Force.



“You are prepared and qualified in every aspect of the CRG mission,” Mounkes continued. “Your knowledge is impressive, your demeanor in command is admirable, and you have the respect of your Airmen and the trust of your commanders. Thank you for accepting this next level of responsibility.”



Adams most recently served as commander of the 123rd Global Mobility Readiness Squadron, which is part of the CRG. In that role, he was responsible for Airmen in more than 23 specialties who rapidly deploy during contingency operations to provide initial threat assessment, force protection, civil engineering, air base systems maintenance, and medical, logistics, finance and contracting mission sets at austere or inoperable airfields.



Adams received his commission from the United States Air Force Academy in May 1998. After serving continuously on active duty and with the Air Force Reserves through 2007, he joined the Kentucky Air National Guard in 2009.



“I look forward to taking control and growing the CRG forward,” Adams said. “I am humbled and honored to command this organization, and I thank all of you for what you do and the support and sacrifices you have made.”



A drill-status Guardsman and command-rated pilot with more than 3,400 military flight hours, including over 800 combat and combat-support hours, Adams has served in numerous operational, training and staff positions to include chief of the 123rd Airlift Wing command post; plans officer detailed to Headquarters, Air Mobility Command Inspector General; and Regional Air Movement Control Center airflow manager, 601st Air Operations Center.



In addition to piloting one of the first aerial refueling sorties for combat aircraft patrols over the western United States on 9/11, he has deployed in support of Operations Southern Watch, Northern Watch, Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Deepwater Horizon, United Assistance and Inherent Resolve.