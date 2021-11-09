GHWB, CVW 7 Hold 9/11 Day of Remembrance

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 – Team JACKPOT (777) – held a day of remembrance Sept. 11 for those who lost their lives 20 years ago during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Sailors throughout the ship observed four moments of silence during the morning at the time each airliner was lost in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. Later, the crew watched a video presentation featuring the oral histories from members of the ship’s Chief Petty Officers Mess who were in the Navy on 9/11 or enlisted as a result.

“While these attacks occurred twenty years ago, the threats we face as a nation are different but not gone. We will train hard to deploy to maintain freedom of the seas, deter aggression from our strategic competitors, and, if necessary, fight and win our nation’s wars,” said Capt. Robert Aguilar, the ship’s commanding officer in his message to the crew. “…I ask each of you to pause for a moment to honor those who died 20 years ago today. I also ask you to consider how your service today reflects your commitment to the Constitution and the country whose course it directs.”

Over the past 20 years, the Navy took steps to honor and remember the victims and families of 9/11. Most notably, perhaps, the Navy named three San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships after the locations where the airliners went down - USS New York (LPD 21), USS Arlington (LPD 24), and USS Somerset (LPD 25).

The final remembrance of the day was delivered by Commander, Carrier Air Wing 7. Under the leadership of Capt. Nathan Ballou, two F/A 18’s performed a missing man formation in honor of the victims and survivors of 9/11. The missing-man formation is a wedge-shaped formation of aircraft with the lead position left vacant to honor the fallen in a solemn remembrance.

“Today is a day for all of us to reflect on those who were lost, and to remember the oath we all take to the Constitution each day,” said Capt. Ballou. “It was an honor to be at sea as part of the FREEDOM FIGHTERS preparing to carry out our nation’s business on such an important day of remembrance in our nation’s history.”

The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron 143 “Pukin’ Dogs,” Strike Fighter Squadron 103 “Jolly Rogers,” Strike Fighter Squadron 86 “Sidewinders,” Strike Fighter Squadron 136 “Knighthawks,” Electronic Attack Squadron 140 “Patriots,” Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 121 “Bluetails,” Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5 “Nightdippers,” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 46 “Grandmasters.”

