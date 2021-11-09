NC Guard Joins Local Service Organizations at 9/11 Rememberance

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | More than 50 North Carolina National Guard Soldiers from the 109th Military Police...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | More than 50 North Carolina National Guard Soldiers from the 109th Military Police Battalion joined police, first responders, sheriff deputies, members of the U.S. Marine Corps and representatives from other local service organizations at the 20th Annual 9/11 "Day of Service and Remembrance" ceremony at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina, Sept. 11, 2021. The public event to remember the sacrifice of those who lost their lives on 9/11 and honor community volunteers was hosted by American Veterans (AMVETS), Lenoir County Emergency Management and Greene Lamp Community Action, a local service organization. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Robert Jordan, North Carolina National Guard Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

More than 50 North Carolina National Guard Soldiers from the 109th Military Police Battalion joined police, first responders, sheriff deputies, members of the U.S. Marine Corps and representatives from other local service organizations at the 20th Annual 9/11 "Day of Service and Remembrance" ceremony at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina, Sept. 11, 2021.



The public event to remember the sacrifice of those who lost their lives on 9/11 and honor community volunteers was hosted by American Veterans (AMVETS), Lenoir County Emergency Management and Greene Lamp Community Action, a local service organization.



"Our commander was fully supportive during an event like this," said Army Maj. Timothy Carlson, executive officer for the 109th MP.



Before the event, J. Mac Daughety, a Vietnam veteran (1969-70) and Lenoir County Commissioner, thanked the Soldiers for their service at home and overseas, "(deployments) they are all tough battles."



Members of the unit posted the Nation's Colors during the program.



"It is the first time we invited the (North Carolina) National Guard," said Priscilla Wiggins, Greene Lamp Community Action, director of senior and volunteer services.



The program included playing of "Taps" and "Amazing Grace" to honor those lost on 9/11.



"It recognizes military, first responders, and veterans," said Wiggins.



Later, the event highlighted 9/11 as a day of service to others as community leaders accepted plaques showcasing their commitment to their fellow citizens.



"We seek to recreate the unity after 9/11," said Daughety.



The commander of the battalion's Commander, Army Lt. Col. Leland Pearson, addressed the crowd on his 9/11 experiences and his unit's NCNG deployments.



"I am grateful for the opportunity to be here, to tell my story, and represent not only my unit but the North Carolina National Guard," said Leland.



The annual 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance Program purpose is to encourage service and remembrance that meet community needs and honor the sacrifice of those who lost their lives or family members on September 11, 2001.