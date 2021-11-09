HMCS Harry DeWolf Remembers September 11, 2001

Courtesy Photo | United States Naval Officer, Lieutenant Junior Grade Kyle Luchau, salutes the American...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | United States Naval Officer, Lieutenant Junior Grade Kyle Luchau, salutes the American flag as it is hoisted to half-mast aboard HMCS HARRY DEWOLF in memory of those who lost their lives during the tragic attacks of September 11, 2001. The flag will fly all day aboard this Canadian ship as a symbol of the compassion and support by Canadian Armed Forces personnel shown on this day. HARRY DEWOLF departed Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, on August 3 for her maiden deployment. The crew is conducting a circumnavigation of North America through the Arctic in order to demonstrate the capabilities of the new vessel, promote interoperability, foster positive relationships with local communities, and establish a more resolute presence in the Northern Region. (Canadian Armed Forces Photo by Corporal Simon Arcand) see less | View Image Page

DOLPHIN STRAIT (Sept. 11, 2021) – Today, marks the anniversary of the tragic attacks that took place 20 years ago today on Sept. 11, 2001. On that day, the world as we saw it stopped spinning. However, with heavy hearts, we still remember. We remember the people who were lost on that day. We remember how the world moved mountains to show support. We remember how a nation brought to its knees came together stronger and with hope. May we never forget.



I am currently embarked aboard HMCS Harry DeWolf, a Royal Canadian Naval vessel, transiting the Arctic. As an American exchange surface warfare officer on a Canadian ship, I believed I would be observing this anniversary alone. However, the outpouring of support and true camaraderie demonstrated by the crew aboard DeWolf has been nothing short of inspiring. It has been a true demonstration of strength of human spirit, and a powerful reminder of the compassion of our neighbors to the North.



Early in the morning today, crewmembers of DeWolf hoisted an American flag to half-mast as a symbol of support to the United States of America. In remembrance of all who perished in the attacks, I watched the banner wave over the icy waters of the Arctic. It is truly an honor to sail under the stars and stripes aboard this Canadian vessel and amongst this crew.



On Sept. 11, 2001 at 7:59 a.m., American Airlines Flight 11 departed from Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts. bound for Los Angeles, California. This would be the first of the hijacked aircraft to depart for a destination that they would never reach. Today, starting at 7:59 a.m. the bridge watch keepers of DeWolf began passing word over the ship’s intercom system, narrating the events as they happened in real time. This lasted the entire day, culminating in a message of remembrance and reflection followed by a moment of silence.



2,996 individuals lost their lives in the attacks on September 11. In a further show of support, the crew joined me in completing one burpee for every one of the fallen. As a ship’s company we worked together to complete this goal, a humble tribute to all who fell to the attacks.



Canada is not a stranger to the impacts of the 9/11 attacks. They had a tremendous impact on this day 20 years ago. Working in conjunction with the United States, Canada executed what became known as Operation Yellow Ribbon. They diverted all inbound international flights from the United States to Canada in an effort to remove potentially destructive air traffic from United States airspace and away from potential targets. Aircraft were diverted to airports across every Canadian province, and Canada hosted thousands of stranded passengers in the aftermath of the attacks. It is incredibly humbling to be a part of a ceremony like this one. In no words, can I express, what the support of our Canadian brothers and sisters means on this day.



“Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America,” said former President George W. Bush when addressing the nation 20 years ago. “These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve.” With 20 years now passed, this still rings true. It is my hope that on this day, 20 years from now, we will continue to remember. We will remember how an act of hatred will never stifle hope and the human capacity for goodness.



HMCS Harry DeWolf departed Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Aug. 3 on her maiden deployment. The crew is conducting a circumnavigation of North America through the Arctic to demonstrate the capabilities of the new vessel, promote interoperability, foster positive relationships with local communities, and establish a more resolute presence in the Northern Region.