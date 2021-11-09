NCO Academy Hawaii Facilitators & Staff Complete The 9/11 Tower Challenge

Staff Sgt. Ryan Gulotta, a Basic Leaders Course Facilitator, organized a virtual event of the main 9/11 Tower Challenge for the Academy's Faculty & Staff. The event occurs annually in Phoenix, AZ and is held by members of Staff Sgt. Gulotta's family to honor the efforts of the brave first responders during the events on Sept. 11th.



The group of volunteer climbers met on the Academy Grounds at 6:00am and traversed the Schoolhouse a number of times, eventually climbing the equivalent of the World Trade Center's 110 stories. They also took turns carrying various items with them; a rope, an axe, kettle bells. Each member also carried a personal bag containing weight exceeding 45lbs.



These Soldiers worked tirelessly for the span of 120 minutes to complete the climb and left with a true sense of pride in and respect for all those who chose to serve and defend this nation against all enemies, both foreign and domestic.

