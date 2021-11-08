446th Airlift Wing hosts joint exercise Pacific Caduceus

Photo By Edzel Butac | Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Bossart, 446th ASTS first sergeant, applies a tourniquet to...... read more read more Photo By Edzel Butac | Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Bossart, 446th ASTS first sergeant, applies a tourniquet to a “casualty” during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training as part of exercise Pacific Caduceus on August 11, 2021, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Pacific Caduceus is an exercise aimed to support the mission of military medicine by providing operational readiness training and health service support in a joint environment, which is critical in a wartime setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ed Butac) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - Medical Air Force Reservists assigned to the 446th Aeromedical Staging Squadron hosted a medical readiness training exercise Aug. 9-22 here.



Pacific Caduceus is a multi-service exercise designed to certify nurses and medical technicians in trauma care.



"The intention of planning this tri-service exercise was to be able to meet training and readiness requirements and goals of the Air Force while making it as realistic as possible," said Capt. Jennifer Lopez, the lead exercise planner assigned to the ASTS. "Training with sister services allow us to leverage each other's assets, help promote intra-service cohesion, build morale, and reduce overall expenses."



"Our goal for the future is to continue to grow and improve interoperability to achieve common objectives as one."



In addition to the ASTS, other Air Force Reserve medical units from the 446th Airlift Wing, to include 446th Aerospace Medicine Squadron and 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, participated in the exercise.



Participating Army units included the 7451 Medical Operations Readiness Unit, 7252 Medical Support Unit, and the 7407 Troop Medical Clinic. Trainers from the Naval Medical Forces Support Command in San Antonio, Texas, also participated along with Navy Medicine Reserve Training Command in Camp Pendleton, California.



The exercise supports the mission of military medicine by providing operational readiness training and health service support in a joint environment, which is critical in a wartime setting.



The ASTS is a fully capable unit that rapidly deploys resources for mental health triage and traumatic stress management, critical care expertise on aeromedical evacuation missions as well as environmental and disease assessments.