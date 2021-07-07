Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing Force Support Squadron train in Alaska

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska - 45 Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing’s Force Support Squadron recently traveled to Alaska for annual field training. The Airmen were able to participate in a focused training environment and hone their skills. During this time they trained in multiple areas, learned the process for conducting retirements, re-enlistments, Single Pallet Expeditionary Training (SPEK) training, and processing formal training requests, among other break-outs that focused on each specific work center - Personnel, Services and Force Development.

“This trip is really important for camaraderie and also to get away from the daily grind of drill weekends and home station, because our folks need to peel out of the office so that they can focus on getting trained themselves so that they can provide excellent customer support to all the members of our installation,” said 134th Force Support Squadron Commander Lt. Col. David Barrett.

During their down time after the duty day, the FSS Airmen had the opportunity to build relationships with one another by participating in a burger burn and various group outings.

Airman First Class Hunter Carter, 134th personnelist, says he enjoyed the opportunity to be able to build bonds with his fellow Airmen.

“Socially, we don’t get a lot of time to interact,” said Carter. “It was really great spending so much time just getting to know each other and I think that helps as far as being better at our work as well.”

During their weekend off, the Airmen took the opportunity to explore the local area, by taking advantage of some great hikes, going deep sea fishing with new friends in the Alaska Air Guard , and going white water rafting.

With their TDY spanning the 4th of July holiday weekend, the squadron also made time to volunteer at a local urban farm. The volunteers worked hard for several hours, clearing weeds, tearing down and repurposing a fence and laying mulch, in support of local refugees and low income members of the community.

Staff Sergeant Chad Hood, 134th services craftsmen, said it brought joy to the team to be able to do the

work.

“Coming from Tennessee, the Volunteer state, we wanted to do something like this on our annual field

training,” said Hood. “We called multiple place’s and found this one that helps people also.”

The 134th Force Support Squadron is a young squadron, recently gaining over 20 new Airmen. This trip was

an opportunity for them to bond, learn more about their jobs, and give back to the local community in Anchorage. “To see them, to see their energy, to see what they are capable of and what they bring to the fight, is just really

inspiring,” said Barrett.

