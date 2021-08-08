446th Airman Family Readiness serves as a one-stop resources shop for families

The 446th Airlift wing’s Airman and Family Readiness Center is an organization that is a one-stop shop to assist Reserve Citizen Airmen and their families.



“We don’t have a priority listing of who walks in the door, '' said Jill Pyclick, director of the A&FR. “It’s any ID card holder of any branch of service and/or retirees.”



“ Our primary mission on the unit training assembly weekend is the 446th Reservist or family members.”



The center has a variety of programs to help service members and their families. This includes transition assistance, personal finances, employment assistance, relocation assistance, deployment readiness, and more.



Although Covid-19 has slowed or halted some events, the A&FR has adapted.



Pyclick said that Covid-19 didn't stop them from offering services via zoom calls. They were able to still assist members and spouses with programs, such as resume writing. They helped build government and civilian resumes to help members find employment.



The 446th A&FR also has other programs that benefit service members and their families in these challenging times.



Currently 446th A&FR is working on Back to School Brigade, Back to School Brigade is a national program by Operation Homefront that distributes school supplies to military families annually.



The A&FR is putting together backpacks filled with school supplies for military children to be distributed by the First Sergeants.



Pyclick said it doesn’t matter whether you are a service member, dependent, or civilian, they are there to help.



The A&FR center is a six-person team of skilled and experienced technicians who are ready to help the 446th community.



“Airman and Family Readiness is not just me,” said Pyclick. “It is us, it is everyone that comes in my office who can learn and can pay it forward. It is the wonderful Airman and Family Readiness technicians and senior noncommissioned officer that make this office.”



To learn more about the resources 446th A&FR provide, contact the Airman and Family Readiness at (253) 982-5330 or (253) 982-2775

