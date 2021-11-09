189th Airlift Wing hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on 20-year anniversary

The Arkansas Air National Guard's 189th Airlift Wing hosted its first 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, honoring the 20-year anniversary of those who lost their lives in the attacks against our Nation. The ceremony was held at the Little Rock Air Force Base's Heritage Park and began at 7:40 a.m.



The tragedies of what happened Sept. 11, 2001, should not be forgotten. It is our responsibility to preserve the memories and heroic sacrifices our first responders and others made and to honor those sacrifices. The wing's ceremony was held on Sept. 11, as the sun was rising, in order to do just that.



"Today's ceremony was a reminder that we must never forget those who lost their lives in the horrific attacks against our Nation on September 11," said Col. Dean Martin, the 189th Airlift Wing commander. "We also have an obligation to educate our Airmen on the impacts of these attacks on our families and their daily lives and to tell the stories of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice over the past 20 years in order to keep us safe."



Event participation included the Cabot Fire Department and Cabot Police Department. Each emergency responder as well as Chief Master Sgt. Misty McClean, the 189th Medical Group superintendent, had a speaking role during the ceremony. The event is scheduled to occur again next year on Patriot Day.

