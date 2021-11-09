Recalling the events of 9/11, Twenty years later

Courtesy Photo | 210910-N-DC769-0034 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 10, 2021) The national ensign is hoisted during a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210910-N-DC769-0034 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 10, 2021) The national ensign is hoisted during a 9/11 ceremony with Sailors and firefighters alike on Naval Base Point Loma during a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the lives lost in the attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. During the ceremony, honored were the families and friends of all those who lost their lives on that day, along with the heroism of the first responders. In addition, respect was paid to the lives lost in Afghanistan and Iraq over the past two decades. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Base Point Loma Public Affairs Officer Sharon StephensonPino/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 09, 2021) - The phrase “Where were you?” has different meanings to different people. For those who remember 9/11, the saying may evoke memories of two aircraft crashing into the twin towers. As we honor 20 years since the terrorist attacks in New York, Alexandria and Pennsylvania, there are some service members who are readying to retire. Sailors whose response to the attack either forever changed their naval careers or which inspired a life of service.



At Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, there are at least two Sailors who were motivated to respond as a result of the events that took place on that day.



“My dad was in the Navy and the Air Force, my uncle was in the Navy, and my grandfather was in the Army,” said Chief Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) Joshua Willett from Albany, New York. “I pretty much knew that I was going to join the service growing up, but when September 11 happened in 2001, that cemented my decision. I turned 17 on October 7, and after having my parents sign a waiver so I could join at 17, I joined October 17. Then I moved my High School graduation date early from June to January so I could ship out in March, and get there even sooner.”



Willett was not alone in his call to service and desire to join the fight 20 years ago. He would soon discover that he would have many brothers and sisters in arms who shared his sentiments.



“When I showed up to boot camp in March 2002, I’d say roughly 80% of my class was there because of the events that took place on September 11,” said Willett. “Collectively, we all wanted to serve and to do something—to be a part of the solution.”



While Willett and many alike were eager to join after the attack 20 years ago, there were many already enlisted in the service, who after 9/11 were overcome with a renewed sense of passion and dedication to the mission.



“September 11, 2001, I was a 2nd Class Petty Officer in lab school in San Diego,” said Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman John Diem from Long Island, New York. “I remember showing up to work and there being a buzz in the class about a plane flying into a building. I remember thinking to myself, how the heck does something like that happen? We all gathered around the TV and watched the footage of the towers collapsing, and I’m getting chills just thinking back about it, but there was an immediate feeling that this was intentional.”



Diem described the time as being emotional but is glad that he was in a position to fight.



“That day was met with mixed emotions, part of me was worried because I had a brother-in-law that worked in the World Trade Center occasionally. Thankfully he wasn’t there that day,” said Diem. “But as the day unfolded and we saw the terrible images that came from that day, there was a real deep sadness mixed with anger. From that moment, my buddies and I were ready and wanting to deploy.”



Though not all service members currently serving were born when the attacks took place, the lessons learned continue to reverberate throughout the fleet.



“On that day we lost a certain sense of security and safety, but it brought the whole country together,” said Diem. “All the heroics from the police officers, fire fighters and first responders was remarkable. There were even priests running from midtown to absolve the fire fighters prior to going to fight the fire, and these guys knew that there was a good chance that they might die and they still did it. The whole country seemed to be together; we were a united front.”



20 years removed from the day that ultimately cut Willets childhood short, he stands proud of the response and all that was done in the days and years following the attacks.



“Coming up on the 20th anniversary, and as I get ready to retire, I can honestly say I have no regrets,” said Willett. “I’m proud of our mission and what we accomplished as a Navy during my time.”