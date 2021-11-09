Airmen remember 20th Anniversary of 9/11 with 20K

Photo By Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr | Airmen assigned to the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, participate in a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr | Airmen assigned to the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, participate in a combined running and ruck march event in remembrance of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 on Sept. 11, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Each member completed a combined distance of 20 kilometers of running or marching in teams of two to four or the full 20K individually. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr) see less | View Image Page

In the pre-dawn hours of Sept. 11, 2021, approximately 40 Airmen assigned to the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, gathered to remember the events of September 11th, 2001, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. In teams of up to four Airmen, or individually, they walked or ran a combined distance of 20 kilometers in remembrance of the 20th Anniversary of the attack on the United States.



"Most people are going to do a 5K, that's because its a team concept," said Master Sgt. Zachary Enke, 192nd Security Forces Squadron defender. "They collectively are doing a 20K. The reason for that is because we didn't get here alone, we got here together, so we're going to do the event together."



The 192nd SFS organized the event and provided lighting, lane markers and road guards to keep the participants safe and on the right track for the low light event. Any style of participation attire was welcome, from full uniform, body armor and heavy backpacks to running gear and morale t-shirts.



"I actually enlisted because of 9/11," said Maj. Fallon Martin, 192nd Support Squadron commander. "This was an opportunity for us to remember why we joined the service and why we do what we do. We are all one team regardless of what's going on around us."



As participants crossed the finish line, they were met with cheers, a water station, and the wing Director of Psychological Health Ms. Judy Crow, who was handing out information and bracelets for National Suicide Prevention week which ends today.



"Other people paid a higher price than me just getting up early in the morning coming to this ruck," said Senior Airman Allan Rafael, 192nd SFS defender. "So that's the least I can do to remember those who have gone."