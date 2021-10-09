Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds 2021 Patriot Day ceremony; remembers 20th anniversary of 9/11

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Sgt. Ryan Tatum with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade plays 'Taps' on Sept....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Sgt. Ryan Tatum with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade plays 'Taps' on Sept. 10, 2021, during the 2021 Patriot Day observance at Fort McCoy, Wis. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Fort McCoy community participate in a Patriot Day ceremony and a 20th anniversary remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America on Sept. 10, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Dozens of people attended the event.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and the post's senior commander, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division commanding general, provided special comments during the observance as well.



On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States.



Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn.



Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush.



