    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds 2021 Patriot Day ceremony; remembers 20th anniversary of 9/11

    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Patriot Day ceremony; remembers 20th anniversary of 9/11

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Fort McCoy community participate in a Patriot Day ceremony and a 20th anniversary remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America on Sept. 10, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Dozens of people attended the event.

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and the post's senior commander, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division commanding general, provided special comments during the observance as well.

    On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States.

    Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn.

    Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 17:11
    Story ID: 404947
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Wisconsin
    September 11th
    Fort McCoy
    9/11 remembrance
    9/11 20th Anniversary

