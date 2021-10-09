Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Executive Director of the Office of Army Cemeteries visits Fort Riley Post Cemetery

    Executive Director of the Office of Army Cemeteries

    Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | From left to right, Renea Yates, Director of the Office of Army Cemeteries, and Karen...... read more read more

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Story by Kaitlin Knauer 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director of the Office of Army Cemeteries, and Renea Yates, Director of the Office of Army Cemeteries, visited the Fort Riley Post Cemetery in support of the Enterprise Interment Services System initiative at Fort Riley, Kansas, Sept. 2.

    The visit is in support of the Enterprise Interment Services System, a national database intended to streamline maintenance and operational processes from grounds keeping to repairing and replacing grave markers. Yates recognized Fort Riley as an ideal installation to visit due to the cemetery’s variety of headstones, tablets and other grave markers.

    “When you look across the cemetery, they have almost every type of marker that we need to be able to order in the EISS. And this is one of the things that makes them very unique,” explained Yates.

    The Fort Riley Post Cemetery maintains graves dating back to 1855. The EISS would greatly improve maintenance and operations, especially when the unexpected occurs.

    Kevin Griffin, Fort Riley Post Cemetery Supervisor, explained how a prairie fire in the late 1800s destroyed wooden grave markers and the cemeterian, with the help of locals, replaced the markers to the best of their knowledge. EISS prevents issues such as this from happening again in the future, as it maintains exact grave locations and photographs of the grave markers.

    “Families will one day be able to see the headstones online,” said Yates.

    Military service members are not the only people buried in the Fort Riley Post Cemetery. Family members including infants who died from a cholera epidemic and others from effects of Agent Orange, Confederate States of America soldiers and prisoners of war from Germany and Italy are buried in the cemetery. In the 1990s, the Japanese government chose to bring their prisoners of war interred at Fort Riley Post Cemetery back to Japan.

    “It’s our job to maintain the graves in our cemeteries, no matter who the person was,” said Durham-Aguilera.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 17:12
    Story ID: 404946
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Executive Director of the Office of Army Cemeteries visits Fort Riley Post Cemetery, by Kaitlin Knauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Executive Director of the Office of Army Cemeteries
    Office of Army Cemeteries representatives review headstones

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #fortriley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT