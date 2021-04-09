Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All Guard Combat team named marksmanship champions at competition

    2021 AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships

    Photo By 2nd Lt. Charles Davis | U.S. Air Force Guardsman Staff Sgt. Gavin Rook, North Dakota, is announced as the...... read more read more

    AR, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Story by Capt. Barry Eason 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    by Maj. Barry Eason, National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Six four-person teams consisting of top shooters from the National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves competed in the 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) on Aug. 28-Sept. 3.

    Taking first place as the top AFSAM team and winner of the Lexington Green Trophy was the All Guard Alpha team, represented by U.S. Army Guardsmen Sgt. Tyler Goldade, North Dakota National Guard, Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Swanson, Wisconsin National Guard, and Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Noe and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathan Watters, Arkansas National Guard.

    Each year on the final day of the competition, the Lexington Green Trophy winners are determined by the top aggregate team score from one combined arms and one rifle match. Teams are allowed to reconstitute and bring on different members to compete for the coveted trophy.

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gavin Rook, North Dakota National Guard, from All Guard Charlie team, is the Individual Grand Aggregate Champion and recipient of the SFC Brent Joseph Lantagne Trophy.

    “We are truly honored to have our All Guard Combat team and the U.S. Army Reserves at the 2021 Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting,” said U.S. Army Col. Andy Bussell, commander of the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, which hosted the event here at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center.

    AFSAM invitees are military teams from the National Guard’s All Guard, multinational community, and other U.S. service components. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, teams from foreign countries were not able to participate this year, but the Reserves stepped up and were able to provide two teams.

    “This is the highest level of competition that you can gain in the military,” said Watters. “We come here, we validate our skills and we go forward and teach those skills to other Airmen and Soldiers in the military.”

    Watters had been working with the operations section during the Winston P. Wilson championships for the last 14 years, and this year he was able to compete again in both WPW and AFSAM, after a long break as a competitor.

    The overall second place team is USAR Black, Majs. Jesse Campbell and Grant Urick, Sgt. Devin Hughes, and Staff Sgt. Sean Morris. Finishing third was All Guard Bravo team members, Rook, Tech. Sgt. Scotty Daniel, Arkansas Air National Guard, Staff Sgt. Jerry Dement, Missouri Army National Guard, and Staff Sgt. Erik Vargas, California Army National Guard.
    Vargas is the Individual Grand Aggregate second place winner and Noe took home third.

    Rook’s victory at AFSAM was his second of the week. He earned the Individual Aggregate Champion title during the 50th WPW Rifle and Pistol Championships.

    “This is my first year,” said Rook, referring to the AFSAM matches. “I never thought I’d come here and I’d win it…There was a lot of obstacles to get here, but glad I was able to show up and compete.”

    Competitors value the training that marksmanship competitions like this provide and they encourage commanders to send their members to participate.

    “A commander would only benefit from having their Soldier come to an event like this, just due to the amount of talent that's available here at this one location,” said Morris. “They can then, in turn, take that back to their unit and impart those pieces of wisdom gained here to the Soldiers at their unit to increase lethality at their individual section.”

    Readiness and lethality are some of the priorities of the Department of Defense. Competitors want them to know that training at competitions such as this is invaluable.

    “Competition in and of itself within the Army and the DoD in general is completely undervalued,” said Morris. “They don't understand that what we're trying to do here is to increase our skillset and help ourselves, as well as, our units become more lethal and able to do our job for the U.S. Army and the DoD, as a whole.”

    30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Rifle and Pistol Results

    Overall International Team Champion
    Recipient of the Lexington Green Trophy: All Guard Alpha: Goldade, Noe, Swanson and Watters
    Second Place- Morris
    Third Place- Hughes

    International Rifle Team Champions
    Australian Marksmanship Trophy: All Guard Alpha: Noe, Swanson, Watters and U.S. Army Capt. Garrett Miller, Arkansas National Guard
    Second Place- All Guard Bravo: Dement, Goldade, Vargas and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Bautista, Idaho National Guard
    Third Place- USAR Black: Hughes, Morris, Maj. Thomas Conners and Sgt. 1st Class Godel

    International Pistol Team Champions
    Commander in Chief’s Service Pistol Team Trophy: All Guard Alpha: Miller, Noe, Swanson and Watters
    Second Place- All Guard Bravo: Bautista, Dement, Goldade and Vargas
    Third Place- USAR Black: Conners, Godel, Hughes, and Morris

    Individual Grand Aggregate Champion
    Recipient of the SFC Brent Joseph Lantagne Trophy: Rook
    Second Place- Vargas
    Third Place- Noe

    Combat Rifle Individual Aggregate Champion
    Recipient of the German Defense Forces Service Rifle Trophy: Vargas
    Second Place- Watters
    Third Place- Rook

    Combat Pistol Individual Aggregate Champion
    Recipient of the LTC John A. Berheim Trophy: Noe
    Second Place- Morris
    Third Place- Hughes

    About Us: Established in 1968, the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) is the National Guard Home of Marksmanship. NGMTC is the National Guard Bureau’s center for managing marksmanship training courses and competitive marksmanship programs with the intent to advance small arms lethality, demonstrate National Guard marksmanship capability, and enhance marksmanship effectiveness in combat. NGMTC serves all 54 states and territories and is located on Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas. NGMTC is headquarters for the “All Guard” competitive shooting teams: service rifle, service pistol, sniper, multi-gun, tactical athlete, and international combat teams. The NGMTC is also home to the annual Winston P. Wilson National Championships, where guardsmen may earn the NGB Chief’s 50 Marksmanship Badge. For more information call 501-212-4513/4549, visit our website https://ngmtc.wordpress.com or find us on www.facebook.com/NGMTC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 16:11
    Story ID: 404937
    Location: AR, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Guard Combat team named marksmanship champions at competition, by MAJ Barry Eason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    2021 AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships
    2021 AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard; Wiston P. Wilson; Marksmanship; National Guard Marksmanship Training Center; WPW2021

    TAGS

    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    AFSAM2021
    Wiston P. Wilson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT