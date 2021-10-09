AMC recognizes 10 employees with highest annual personnel award

Photo By Kari Hawkins | Awardees for Army Materiel Command’s 2020 Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding...... read more read more Photo By Kari Hawkins | Awardees for Army Materiel Command’s 2020 Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding Personnel of the Year are: top row from left, Shonda Smith (Staff Sergeant, Army Reserve), Army Materiel Command, Headquarters; Master Sgt. David George Jr., Security Assistance Command; and Marion Noble, Installation Management Command; second row from left, Christopher Rhodes, Communications-Electronics Command; Cliff Roberts, Army Contracting Command; and Robert Tillery, Aviation and Missile Command; and, third row from left, James Veto, Joint Munitions Command;Julian Villar Jr., Army Sustainment Command; and Lt. Col. Scott Wyatt, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command. Not pictured is Christopher Savage, Financial Management Command. (U.S. Army Photos) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Ten Army Materiel Command employees have received the highest performance award given annually in recognition of innovation, leadership and dedication to the mission.



The employees received the 2020 Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding U.S. Army Materiel Command Personnel of the Year. The awardees were selected from across the AMC enterprise, which spans all 50 states and more than 150 countries, and is comprised of more than 175,000 employees.



“These employees exemplify high standards of performance and dedication, and represent the best of AMC employees around the world who exhibit the Army values daily,” said AMC Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Walter Duzzny.



“They not only have a strong work ethic and exceptional skillsets, but also the ability to lead, mentor, inspire and motivate their co-workers and teams. On behalf of the AMC leadership and entire enterprise, I commend and thank these outstanding employees for their significant contributions to our mission.”



Each year, AMC selects employees, both military and civilian, below the rank of General Officer and Senior Executive Service level, whose outstanding work accomplishments have significantly contributed to AMC’s mission, and overarching goals and objectives. Nominees are judged on how their initiatives measurably improve their work environment and AMC’s mission; how they motivate and inspire fellow employees to improve or increase the quality of their own work; and how well they are viewed by peers, subordinates and supervisors.



The award is named in honor of Louis Dellamonica, a general engineer whose 65-year career at Hawthorne Army Depot, Nevada, exemplified integrity, innovation, leadership and outstanding dedication to Army Materiel Command's mission.



The 2020 Dellamonica awardees are:



• Shonda Smith, Staff Sergeant, Army Reserve – Headquarters, Army Materiel Command, Awards Program Manager, for managing all aspects of the transition of the AMC military and civilian awards program to the Tasker Management System, allowing more efficient submission and completion of awards, providing visibility to the entire award approval process, and improving knowledge management and historical storage.



• Master Sgt. David George Jr. – Security Assistance Command, Operations Sergeant Major, for pursuing his degree and serving as an example to motivate other Soldiers in his section to continue their college education; taking on additional duties in the Operations Division for training and inspections, ensuring the completion of more than 400 Training Management Tasks and accomplishing this goal with only 50% authorized personnel; ensuring daily operations and personnel movement provided indispensable support to the Security Assistance Training Management Office's ability to safely handle a global mission that supports over 32 security assistance operations in more than 30 countries; assisting with new virtual meetings and teleconferences during the COVID-19 pandemic, and coordinating with personnel across Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and continuously tracking emerging requirements to ensure compliance with XVIII Airborne Corps guidance.



• Marion Noble – Installation Management Command, Integrated Training Area Management, for overseeing significant improvements to provide an increased training area for Soldier combat training at Fort Hood, Texas; developing partnerships across Fort Hood and with off-post partners including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services; increasing awareness of the ITAM program among Fort Hood commanders and Soldiers; teaming with IMCOM Headquarters and Colorado State University to develop the Soldier Field Card for Sustainable Range Awareness; partnering with supporting agencies to dispose of more than 1,500 ITAM project brush piles and over 8,100 acres through a prescribed (controlled) burn program that reduced risk and severity of wild land fires and decreased disruptions to training on live-fire ranges and in maneuver areas; and coordinating with 36th Engineer Brigade for Troop Construction support for maneuver trail repairs resulting in maneuver trail repairs and valuable training experience for Soldiers.



• Christopher Rhodes – Communications-Electronics Command, Computer Scientist, for leading efforts across the Software Engineering Center and within other organizations concerning the adoption of cloud technologies; migrating Fort Lee, Virginia, software systems so they would be in compliance with the Army Data Center Consolation Plan; establishing the cloud environment for the property loss system; implementing a technical solution called the Remote Desktop Gateway to support teleworking; developing a template for software systems to use as more Army systems adopt cloud technologies; and providing training as a subject matter expert for cloud technology and networking.



• Cliff Roberts – Army Contracting Command, Procurement Analyst, for serving on the AMC-level Contract Review Board Train-the-Trainer Team, improving acquisition planning and execution across the garrisons; providing assessments that were the catalyst for enterprise-wide improvements to policy governing and improving the integrity of contracting data reported to Congress; providing follow-up virtual training for the Contract Review Board Team and for training 404th Army Field Support Brigade senior leaders and business analysts in the application of the Virtual Contract Enterprise-Dashboard tools and Virtual Contracting Enterprise-Business Intelligence reports to produce decision quality data as they gear for a follow-on $29 million vehicle maintenance contract for Stryker mission support.



• Christopher Savage – Financial Management Command, Senior Financial Management Analyst, for managing management of a growing portfolio of audit remediation projects focused on the accurate financial statement reporting of reimbursable transactions and for sharing his GFEBS expertise with co-workers so they could succeed with their training, projects and missions.



• Robert Tillery – Aviation and Missile Command, Supervisory Logistics Management Specialist, for leading AMCOM’s maintenance and logistics management, and provide innovative customer-focused solutions that set the conditions for enduring success across AMC’s Fleet Management Expansion.



• James Veto – Joint Munitions Command,

Supervisory Industrial Specialist, for leading the development of the ammunition enterprise supply chain and surge risk model, aggregating data from numerous sources and measuring risk across 10 areas; developing the strategies and ensuring execution for the surge and sustain objective in the JMC strategic campaign land; developing key tasks and timelines to achieve maximum readiness of the ammunition supply chain to meet contingency requirements; calculating surge/contingency requirements and performing analyses to identify specific supply chain issues and potential mitigation strategies; and providing in-depth detail of China’s influence over the supply chain as concern increased regarding how the Coronavirus would affect production.



• Julian Villar Jr. – Army Sustainment Command, Installation Property Book Officer for Supply and Services Division, Army Field Support Battalion Joint Base Lewis-McChord, 404th Army Field Support Brigade, for providing meticulous oversight of more than 30,000 pieces of equipment, valued at over $128 million, tracking equipment through issuance and utilization by the supported units; for providing support to the Directorate of Emergency Services by requisitioning over 1,500 face coverings and 450 boxes of surgical gloves, allowing gate guards to perform uninterrupted access control point services; requisitioning expendable supplies for the installation’s dining facilities, ensuring Soldiers continued to receive meals as scheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic; overseeing the processing of more than 200 COVID-related purchase requisitions, leading to 7,500 items being ordered; and overseeing a team that distributed more than 5 million pieces of personal protective equipment, with a monetary value exceeding $500,000.



• Lt. Col. Scott Wyatt – Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, Battalion Commander, 598th Transportation Brigade, for leading a diverse workforce to Move, Deploy and Sustain the Armed Forces in delivering readiness and lethality; and ensuring readiness for two geographic combatant commands and linking the global deployment and distribution network to the war fi