Tobyhanna partners with AF to forecast material requirements

Cory Smith, electronic integrated systems mechanic, in the depot's C4ISR Directorate's ATCALS/Range Threat Systems Division, checks the direct current voltages during the initial turn on of an Air Force AN/TPT-T1 Unmanned Threat Emitter (UMTE) System. The UMTE is an U.S. Air Force aircrew training system that is environmentally rugged, unmanned and remotely operable. It is capable of radiating threat signals that simulate surface-to-air missiles and anti-aircraft artillery radar, and can be airlifted to various training sites.

A plan to end delivery delays for Air Force-managed parts paved the way for material forecasts that will stabilize the supply chain for range threat systems repaired at Tobyhanna Army Depot.

Depot employees partnered with Air Force officials to develop a method to identify, analyze and stabilize the material ordering process to increase the operational readiness of the service’s weapon systems.

The Army and Air Force use different supply systems to order and track parts for assets being repaired on the installation. Oftentimes, the items being tracked by personnel at the organic industrial base differed from what officials at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, had in the pipeline.

“Communication is key to the success of the program depot maintenance (PDM) process,” said Frank Egidio, former Production Management Directorate’s Range Threat Project Management Branch chief, who is currently serving on a 120-day developmental assignment elsewhere. “The success of PDM is tied to overcoming obstacles such as lack of available parts in the supply chain, long lead times and obsolescence.”

Egidio was instrumental in bringing together a team of experts to gather and track data needed to streamline processes. The data pull serves as a guide for the Air Force and Tobyhanna to prepare and manage long lead times for material.

The majority of the materials included in the database take more than one year to move through the supply chain, according to Management Analyst Ryan Kinger, Production Management Directorate Materiel Planning Division.

“By providing schedule-generated material forecasts to the Air Force, procurement actions can take place to position materials within the supply chain to reduce delivery time to Tobyhanna,” he said, explaining this undertaking will be an ongoing, collaborative effort with the 415th Supply Chain Management Squadron at Hill AFB. “The five-year forecast helps them start the process earlier. They can plan accordingly and start buying materials for these systems now to meet future requirements.

“We’ve made great strides in getting all the stakeholders to participate in the process and offer assistance,” Kinger said. “With everyone working together, we’re finally starting to see some progress.” ¬

