Grand Forks Airmen complete readiness exercise

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – The 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 319th Logistic Readiness Squadron participated in an exercise on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., from Aug. 16-19, simulating as if their units were tasked to deploy within a 24-hour time period.



During the exercise, units within 319 AMXS were tasked to palletize their designated equipment necessary for a mass deployment. The 319 LRS then inspected and transported the pallets simulating loading it onto an aircraft.



“We exercised to see what it would take to load up all of our supplies that are required to take the aircraft and maintainers to a place that is not currently set up to operate an RQ-4 Global Hawk,” said Senior Master Sgt. Tyler Stevens, 319 AMXS superintendent. “The Global Hawk also provided a real-world take off and a landing allowing Airmen to respond and operate at varying levels of capacity and support.”



More than 280 Airmen were able to participate in hands-on experiences building pallets, coordinating hazardous material declarations and learning how to meet the mission’s requirements despite limiting factors such as a global pandemic, extended shifts and new airmen who haven’t experienced an exercise such as this one.



“This exercise was different than past ones since this was the first time an RQ-4 squadron has exercised deploying as an entire unit,” said Master Sgt. Sean Hurst, 319 AMXS assistant superintendent. “It was beneficial for our Airmen to realize the amount of time and effort it takes to accomplish this task.”



A total of 768 items, 17 pallets and 35 pieces of aerospace ground equipment were loaded and transported across the base, weighing in at approximately 153,884 pounds.



“The primary purpose of the exercise was not only to train our Airmen but also to accelerate change within Global Hawk enterprise,” said Hurst. “We want to prove that the RQ-4 and our Airmen can meet the demands of the Agile Concept Employment concept for future operations.”



Grand Forks AFB continues to train on the ACE concept, developing multi-capable warfighters to their highest capabilities meeting the needs of the Air Force anytime, anywhere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 15:11 Story ID: 404920 Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grand Forks Airmen complete readiness exercise, by A1C Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.