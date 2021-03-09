Communications to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts

Eight members of the 189th Communications Squadron were activated Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, to support relief and cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana. The team, operating the Joint Incident Site Communications Capability, will provide effective and vital communications to emergency responders and other civilian and military personnel assisting in the relief effort.



The JISCC maximizes effectiveness by bridging first responder communications systems and delivering high-bandwidth capability anywhere it is needed. It is often the key component in providing radio accessibility between local, state and federal agencies. It also provides voice, data, and video capabilities as needed.



“Our communications team is top notch when it comes to emergency communications and providing responders with the tools they need,” said Maj. Rick Sugg, the 189th Communications Flight commander. “We train for events like this so we can actively and successfully support ours and neighboring communities. As Gen. Hokanson said, ‘Always Ready, Always There.’”



Despite being notified on the afternoon of a holiday weekend, the team was assembled and ready to leave within three hours of activation, which is part of their training and preparation. The JISCC is designed to be portable and mobile while the Airmen operating it are ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.

