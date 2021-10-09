Fort Stewart Soldiers Participate in 9/11 Remembrance Run

Photo By Pfc. Caitlin Wilkins | Soldiers from Fort Stewart, Georgia, ruck during a 9/11 remembrance run Sept. 10,...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Caitlin Wilkins | Soldiers from Fort Stewart, Georgia, ruck during a 9/11 remembrance run Sept. 10, 2021. The run marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and honored the thousands of civilians, police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, and members of the military that gave their lives at the World Trade Center, at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon as well as the memory of the Dogface Soldiers killed in the subsequent war on terrorism. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caitlin Wilkins) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers and Families participated in a 9/11 remembrance run September 10, 2021, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, that honored the thousands of civilians, police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, and members of the military that gave their lives at the World Trade Center, at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon as well as the memory of the Dogface Soldiers killed in the subsequent war on terrorism. This year marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.



The event was open for runners and walkers and included a 4.2 mile run and 2.4 mile walk. Participants were encouraged to wear their mask throughout the run and social distance to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.



“We started setting this event up about six months ago,” said Jay Mcgraw, the Fort Stewart assistant chief of fire prevention. “We knew this year was the 20th anniversary, and it’s a big deal. When you think back to that day, you remember it.”



The events began with opening remarks by Col. Kevin Lambert, 3rd Infantry Division’s deputy commanding general for support, and a moment of silence.



“It is hard for me to believe that today there are thousands of Soldiers serving who were not even born on September 11, 2001,” said Lambert. “Our job is to remember and be ready. History tells us that it is not a matter of if, but when, our nation will call upon its warrior class again.”



For many of the Soldiers present, the event was a poignant reminder of why they chose to serve.



“It’s super important for us to be out here to remember all the fallen from September 11, 2001,” said Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Wise, Fort Stewart Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers president. “It’s an incredible opportunity for us to get the whole community together to support the memorial, and it’s the 20th anniversary. I know my entire career- we’ve been fighting the War on Terror, so it’s important to remember and not forget what happened on that day and all the lives lost.”