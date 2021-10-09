NMCP Reestablishes COVID-19 Testing Tents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept, 10, 2021) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) reestablished its outdoor COVID-19 testing tents, Sept. 10.
An outdoor COVID-19 testing site was first created at NMCP in March 2020 when large white tents were put up to triage, test and treat low-acuity patients who suspected they had COVID-19, and to protect the medical staff by allowing them to test in an open-air environment.
On June 15, the original tents were taken down and testing was moved to primary care locations within NMCP and at some of the medical center’s outlying clinics.
“We are moving the testing site out of the medical center because we have had an increase in individuals needing testing, and not due to safety concerns of having the testing site location inside,” said Cmdr. Tarail Vernon, NMCP’s Public Health Services director.
Due to the recent spikes in COVID-19 infection numbers, attributed to the highly-contagious Delta variant and the large number of unvaccinated individuals, the decision was made to move the testing back outside to a new location on the base. “Reestablishing the drive-thru testing site allows us to accommodate more people,” added Vernon.
As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.
