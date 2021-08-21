Mortuary Affairs Exercise: Never leave a fallen comrade

Courtesy Photo | CAMP SHELBY, Miss--Soldiers form the 311th Quartermaster Company, U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CAMP SHELBY, Miss--Soldiers form the 311th Quartermaster Company, U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, established Mortuary Affairs Collection Points during the preparatory drill phase of the Mortuary Affairs Exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, Aug. 7-21, 2021. see less | View Image Page

CAMP SHELBY, Miss.-Soldiers from the 311th Quartermaster Company, stationed in Aguadilla Puerto Rico from the 1st Mission Support Command, participates in the annual U.S. Army Reserve Mortuary Affairs Exercise, Aug. 7-21.



The exercise sustain readiness and technical skills in order to achieve training proficiencies and deliver external evaluations to the United States Army Reserve units.



Brig. Gen. Jeffrey W. Jurasek, 1st Mission Support Command commanding general, visited the operations and met the soldiers from the 311th QM company.



As part of the mission essential tasks, the unit conducted search and recovery missions, established and operated mortuary affairs collection points, among others.



“My intent during this exercise is to ensure all of our Soldiers are prepared to conduct their mission at the highest standard, receive high-quality training in a field environment, and return back home safely,” said Capt. Luz M. Rodriguez, 311th Quartermaster Company commander.



A collection point is necessary to receive and evacuate the remains of decease service members and their belongings.



Junior enlisted soldiers perform these functions under the supervision of a noncommissioned officer in charge.



“I want leaders of my unit to be exposed to operations at higher levels of command, so they are more aware of how our mission falls within the bigger picture,” said Rodriguez.



The 311 QM company has soldiers that performs technical and maintenance activities to the equipment which contributes with the unit overall readiness.



One of these soldiers is Sgt. Christian F. Irizarry, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, who performs duties as a maintenance noncommissioned officer during this exercise.



“My section is in charge of receiving and coordinating service requests for equipment maintenance in order to meet up with the high demands of performing twenty four-hours of MA operations,” said Irizarry. “Maintenance soldiers have been able to troubleshoot and solve equipment problems on the spot, enabling our unit to fulfill all exercise requirements.”



The U.S. Army currently has eight mortuary affairs companies in strategic geographical locations, six under the U.S. Army Reserve.



The 311th QM company have deployed multiple times through the world in support of combat operations for the last five years.



“The mortuary affairs community is a small element within the Army, we have been able to support each other for the benefit of our common mission,” said Sgt. 1st Class Xabriel E. Ortiz, 311th QM company first sergeant.



The mortuary affairs live by the motto of performing their duties with the upmost “Dignity, Reverence, and Respect.” The ultimate goal of the mortuary affairs mission is to fulfill the commitment of never leaving a fallen comrade.



Since 9/11, 100% of the Army Reserve-Puerto Rico units have mobilized and deployed in support of the current war. Approximately 5,000 troops from this command have answered the Nation’s call to protect democracy and freedom.