Royal Malaysia Air Force receives radar operations training at WADS

Photo By Maj. Kimberly Burke | The Western Air Defense Sector hosts twelve members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force as part of a subject matter exchange entailing hands-on training at a radar site at Camp Rilea, Oregon, Aug. 27, 2021. The 116th Air Control Squadron, Oregon Air National Guard, provided a week long course on the TPS-75 mobile, tactical radar system which is capable of providing radar azimuth, rang, height, and identification of friend or foe information for a 240-nautical-mile area.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. -- The Western Air Defense Sector hosted a Radar Operations Orientation Course for twelve members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s 2nd Air Division, 330th Squadron, from Aug. 2-27, 2021.



WADS assisted U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Pacific Air Forces with the planning, coordination, and execution of the training under the National Guard’s State Partnership Program.



The Washington National Guard is partnered with Malaysia as part of the State Partnership Program since 2017. The SPP is designed to establish long term relationships in which U.S. States and their partnered nations share best practices and expert knowledge in a range of areas. A Department of Defense joint security cooperation program administered by the National Guard Bureau, SPP links a state's National Guard with the armed forces of a partner country in order to build long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with U.S. allies around the world.



The RMAF Radar Orientation Course is the first major training event supporting the PACAF-sponsored FY21 National Defense Authorization Act Section 333 program providing the RMAF with a Long Range Air Domain Awareness Radar through United States grant assistance funding,” said U.S. Navy Commander David Hurn, the WADS’ SPP coordinator and Navy Liaison Officer.



The total value of the program is approximately $42 million and includes funding for training on radar fundamentals. “This course is designed to teach the RMAF those fundamentals and prepare them to receive the radar in mid-to-late FY23,” commented Hurn.



Course instruction was provided by technical experts from the Air Force active duty and Air National Guard components representing 334th Training Readiness Squadron, Keesler Air Force Base, Miss.; 611th Air Support Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; and 116th Air Control Squadron, Oregon ANG; and WADS.



During the first three weeks, military technical instructors from the 334th TRS taught electronic principles and radar fundamentals in a classroom setting. The 334th TRS is the USAF school house where U.S. airmen are taught radar maintenance. “The 334th TRS was integral to the success of teaching this course because they have the expertise and courseware of this very specific type of training,” explained Hurn.



During final week, the 116th ACS taught hands radar maintenance training on the TPS-75 radar at Camp Rilea, Ore. While the 611th ASUS operates a similar U.S. version of the TPS-77 radar and they were able to instruct members of the RMAF on TPS-77 and TPS-78 maintenance specifics.



Members of WADS team were able to send time on the weekends showing the RMAF members key local cultural and scenic sights in Washington. They spent time exploring two of Washington’s National Parks - Mt. Rainier National Park and Olympic National Park and Forest. In addition they saw key attractions in downtown Seattle, learned about the history of flight at the Boeing Museum of Flight and got up close to local wildlife at the Northwest Trek Game Park.



WADS senior leadership hosted traditional American barbeques at their homes in order to continue fostering their relationships and give their guests an opportunity to ask more in-depth questions.