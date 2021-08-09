NGB chief, Pa. adjutant general visit Flight 93 Memorial

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. -- Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau; Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania; and other national guard officials, visited the Flight 93 National Memorial to honor the loss of the individuals who died on Sept. 11, 2001.



The National Guard members were given a tour by park rangers from the National Park Service, and detailed the tragic events that occurred leading up to 9/11. First responders and Pennsylvania National Guard members who responded to the Flight 93 crash in 2001 were invited to be recognized for their service to their community and to their country.



The tour of the memorial included visiting the Visitor Center Complex, where recorded messages of individuals from the flight were recorded and preserved to remember those individuals voices.



Another stop was the memorial plaza where the National Guard troops could view the impact site, and the Wall of Names; a wall that lists the 40 passengers and flight crew who died during the crash.



The final stop was at the Tower of Voices, a 93-foot-tall musical instrument that chimes with 40 wind chimes to recognize the passengers and flight crew.

