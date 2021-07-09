Candlelit walk, vigil Sept. 16 to shine light on helping those in crisis

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell and community partners will host “Light up the Night”, a candlelight walk and vigil in the hospital’s parking lot, between the A and E buildings, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.



The event is hosted in conjunction with the Army’s observance of National Suicide Prevention Month and will feature speakers from Team UNBROKEN, combat war veterans consisting of five people, all with unique backgrounds and unique injuries or disabilities.



“Light up the Night is a suicide awareness event set up to allow people the space to reflect on their own emotions and thoughts towards personal experience with suicide or the loss of loved ones to suicide. It is a space for reflection,” said Capt. Anthony Priest, BACH social worker and event coordinator. “These events are important because suicide is real. It has a presence at Fort Campbell and a presence in our lives. It is something that is not going to be avoided so instead we should step into it and stand together and show we are aware of the national and worldwide suicide concern and show support to others who have felt alone, lost hope or have known someone impacted by suicide.”



Light up the Night facilitators will wear a special tee shirt making them easily identifiable to participants who may want assistance.



“We will have an array of support at the event if anyone needs to talk or seek help or learn more about resources for themselves or others,” said Priest. “We want everyone who attends the event to leave understanding the support network they have available and feel encouraged about remembering the individuals who have lost their lives to suicide.”



Individuals attending the event are encouraged to arrive early. Soldiers participating in this event can receive annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Training credit, however participants must sign in to receive credit. Sign-in for annual credit begins at 7 p.m.



The event officially kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with Team UNBROKEN guest speakers, followed by a “Light up the Night Walk”. Electric lanterns will be posted along the walking path but participants may bring their own flashlights to help light up the night. A moment of silence will be offered, remembering individuals who have lost their lives to suicide. After the completion of the walk, live music will be available. The event will continue if it rains; therefore, appropriate rain gear is encouraged. The event will be cancelled if unsafe weather conditions arise.



Social distancing practices will be followed and participants must also bring a face covering or mask.



Please follow the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BACH.FortCampbell for updates

