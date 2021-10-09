Courtesy Translation: Rheinland-Pfalz Council of Ministers adopts "2G+" system and new corona warning levels – New quarantine regulation for schools is coming

Press Release from the State Government of Rheinland-Pfalz; from 07 SEP 2021

Minister President Dreyer / Health Minister Hoch / Education Minister Hubig: Council of Ministers adopts "2G+" system and new corona warning levels – New quarantine regulation for schools is coming



The Rheinland-Pfalz Council of Ministers has adopted the 26th Corona Control Ordinance. It will enter into force on Sunday morning. "I have long advocated that we no longer just use seven-day incidence as a benchmark for our actions in the fight against the virus. We therefore welcome the fact that the incidence thresholds of 35 and 50, which have so far obliged the state to take measures, will be deleted from the Federal Infection Protection Act. Instead, in Rheinland-Pfalz, the factors of hospitalization incidence and intensive care bed utilization will be essential benchmarks for further protective measures in the future.



Unfortunately, it has not been possible to create a nationwide definition so far. We have developed a "2G+" system in Rheinland-Pfalz and are now introducing it. For vaccinated and recovered persons a wide range of normality remains. Unlimited gatherings will be possible for individuals of this group, to which a certain number of non-immunized persons may be added. As a rule of thumb, we no longer plan a lockdown as a protective measure: shops, restaurants, hotels, theatres and cinemas shall remain open, even with increasing incidences. Instead, the permission to enter of non-immunized people is gradually reduced to prevent overloading of the health system. We have currently carried out more than five million vaccinations. Every adult has had the opportunity to get vaccinated and we will continue to provide vaccinations," said Minister President Malu Dreyer. Differentiated measures are linked to the warning levels; since the risk of infection among vaccinated and recovered persons is much lower than among "tested only" persons, there will in future be the possibility for the operator of an event or in the catering industry to allow more people access if only a very small number of only tested persons are among them. At all warning levels, a "certain number" of persons for whom testing is sufficient is included - in particular taking into account the fact that a very small percentage cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. Since vaccination is currently only recommended by the STIKO (German vaccination committee) from the age of 12 on, children up to and including eleven years of age count as vaccinated within the meaning of the regulation and thus fall under the 2G rule. Participation is guaranteed by that provision.



In the future, the new warning levels will consist of the seven-day incidence, the seven-day hospitalization rate and the amount of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. They range from level 1 to level 3, which will enter into force when at least two of the three indicators are achieved, according to the Minister President.



Reaching a warning level will, among other things, have an impact on the permitted number of people at private gatherings, but also on indoor and outdoor events. 'A maximum of 25 persons shall be permitted to be together in public spaces, not counting vaccinated persons and recovered persons when determining the number of persons. When warning level 2 is reached in a district or a district-free city, the number of people is reduced to ten; when warning level 3 is reached, the number of people is reduced to five," said Health Minister Clemens Hoch, explaining the mechanism of the new warning value.



In addition, events in closed rooms with up to 250 spectators or participants who are not immunized are permitted. For the purposes of this regulation, a non-immunized person is a person who is neither vaccinated nor recovered and who has reached the age of 11. When warning level 2 is reached in a district or a district-free city, the number of people is reduced to 100; when warning level 3 is reached, the number of people is reduced to 50. In addition to this group of persons, only vaccinated or recovered persons can participate. "The situation remains serious and tense. We are still in a pandemic. I can only encourage everyone: get vaccinated and therefore protect children, pregnant women or people with pre-existing conditions who have not yet been offered vaccination. The vaccination progress in Rheinland-Pfalz is good, as evidenced by 5 million vaccinations so far. We must not let up in our efforts. This is the only way we can get out of the pandemic safely and prevent another lockdown," the health minister appealed.



Education Minister Dr. Stefanie Hubig explained the effects of the respective warning levels on everyday school life: "Children and young people need school. That is why we ensure that they can go to school under the best possible conditions and with a high level of protection. Therefore, stricter rules apply in educational institutions than in many other areas of society. Every week, around 520,000 students are currently tested twice. Our schools consistently implement their hygiene concepts. This is also confirmed by the accompanying study by the Rheinland-Pfalz State Investigation Office and the University of Heidelberg. In addition, the state has provided a total funding volume of 18 million euros for measures for indoor air hygiene. Even after the two prevention weeks at the start of the school year, we maintain a high level of protection. Therefore, the schools are also included in the three warning levels. Together with the uniform quarantine regulations, this provides security and clarity on the ground."



According to the minister, masks are generally mandatory in all schools in the school building at warning level 1, but not while seated and outdoors. If a district or a district-free city reaches warning level 2, masks are mandatory at secondary schools also while seated. In warning level 3, masks are mandatory at all schools while seated, but not outdoors. Exceptions to this are students in the special education schools who cannot wear or tolerate a mask due to their disability. There are additional exceptions to the mask requirement for sports and music lessons, while eating and drinking as well as during exams and coursework.



If an infection with the coronavirus occurs in schools, the students within the class, learning or care group in which the infection occurred and their teachers are only required to isolate if they themselves are infected. As a rule, all other participants in the class or learning group do not have to quarantine. Instead, they must test themselves daily for the period of five consecutive school days by means of a self-test and wear a mask while seated. The test obligation does not apply to vaccinated and recovered persons. The health authority can also apply stricter measures in the event of special outbreaks. Then, initially only the immediate seat neighbors should go into quarantine, all others can go back to school after a negative PCR test. The subsequent test and mask obligation remains. "It is good that – analogue to the day-care centers – a procedure has been chosen that best reconciles infection protection and the right to education," said the Minister of Education.



"2G+" system and new warning levels



The leading indicator "Seven-day incidence" is based on the number of newly infected persons in relation to the population per 100,000 inhabitants, cumulatively in the last seven days for each district and each district-free city. This shall be based on the figures published for each district and each district-free city within seven days for the municipalities concerned, taking into account the stationed foreign forces in the territory as of 30 June 2020.



The leading indicator "Seven-day hospitalization value" is determined by the number of hospitalization cases with COVID-19 disease per 100,000 inhabitants on average over the last seven days in relation to a care area according to the hospital plan of the state of Rheinland-Pfalz. A hospitalization case is any person who is hospitalized in terms of COVID-19 illness.



The lead indicator "intensive care beds" is determined by the percentage of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in the total number of intensive care beds within the state.



The current values of these three leading indicators are published on the website of the Rheinland-Pfalz State Investigation Office. If, for the territory of a county or a county-level city, two of the three headline indicators reach at least the range of values set out in this Ordinance on three consecutive working days, the county or city will communicate the date from which the relevant warning level applies in its or its territory.



Further changes in the 26th Corona Control Ordinance at a glance:



Mask obligation: The mask requirement now always requires the wearing of a medical mask (surgical mask) or a KN95/N95 or FFP2 or a comparable standard mask.



Mandatory testing, status "vaccinated person" and "non-immunized person": If a test obligation is prescribed, this now does not apply to children up to and including 11 years of age, but still not to students due to uniformity than in the 25th CoBeLVO. The background are the regular tests in schools and the high level of protection already achieved. Children up to and including 11 years of age are treated as vaccinated and convalescent.



Stay in public space: Staying in public spaces is permitted with a maximum of 25 people, not counting vaccinated persons and recovered persons. Children up to and including the age of 11 are therefore not included in the number of persons. At warning level 2, the permissible number of persons is reduced to 10 people and at warning level 3 it is reduced to 5 people.



Event area: The previous differentiation between "small" events (350 people inside, 500 people outside) and "large" events (up to 5,000 people with an incidence below 35) is no longer applicable. A distinction is only made between inside and outside. For both indoor and outdoor use, the permitted number of spectators of non-immunized persons is determined depending on the warning level applicable at the venue. Beyond this group of people, however, any number of vaccinated or recovered persons or persons treated as such (= children up to 11 years) can participate in all events, only for outdoor events without fixed places is the total number of persons capped at 25,000.



Indoor events: At warning level 1, up to 250 non-vaccinated spectators or participants are permitted. When warning level 2 is reached, the permissible number of non-vaccinated persons is reduced to 100, and at warning level 3 to 50. The obligation to collect contact data always applies. Depending on the choice of the organizer, the distance requirement or the mask obligation apply.



Outdoor events: For outdoor events with fixed seats, up to 1,000 non-vaccinated spectators or participants are permitted at warning level 1. When warning level 2 is reached, the permissible number of non-vaccinated persons is reduced to 400, and at warning level 3 to 200. For outdoor events without fixed seats, up to 500 non-vaccinated spectators or participants are permitted at warning level 1. When warning level 2 is reached, the permissible number of non-vaccinated persons is reduced to 200, and at warning level 3 it is reduced to 100. For all events, the test obligation (ensuring "3G") applies to non-immunized persons, as well as the obligation to register contacts in advance for indoor use. At the choice of the organizer, either the distance requirement or the mask obligation applies. In the case of fixed seating or a fixed seating plan, the distance requirement can be maintained by adhering to the so-called "chessboard" seating pattern. For events in which the number of non-immunized persons does not exceed 25 (and otherwise only recovered or vaccinated or equivalent persons participate), the distance requirement and the mask obligation are omitted, but the other protective measures (in particular the obligation to test) remain in place. At warning level 2, this number of non-immunized persons is reduced to 10 people, at warning level 3 it is reduced to 5 people. Exemptions can be granted in individual cases by the responsible district regulatory authority in coordination with the responsible health authority.



Religious practice: In closed rooms - in addition to the distance requirement - the mask obligation applies throughout. If no more than 25 non-vaccinated persons take part in church services, events or communion/confirmation/confirmation classes or the like in closed rooms (and otherwise only recovered or vaccinated or equivalent persons), the distance requirement and the mask obligation are omitted, but the other protective measures remain in place. At warning level 2, this number of non-immunized persons is reduced to 10 people, at warning level 3 it is reduced to 5 people.



Discotheques / Clubs: For discotheques and clubs, no separate regulations are provided for in the CoBeLVO. In this respect, the regulations applicable to the event area apply.



Work and permanent establishments: Non-vaccinated persons who have not worked for at least five working days in a row due to leave or comparable leave of absence are subject to the test obligation. If the start of work takes place in the home office, the test obligation applies for the first day on which the work takes place in the company or at other locations outside one's own home.



Body-related service: Non-vaccinated persons – regardless of the warning levels – are required to test. Exception: services for medical reasons, rehabilitation sports and functional training.



Gastronomy: Indoors, non-vaccinated persons – regardless of the warning levels – are always required to test. If no more than 25 non-vaccinated persons are present in a gastronomic establishment at the same time (and otherwise only recovered or vaccinated or equivalent persons), the distance requirement and the mask obligation are omitted, but the other protective measures (in particular the obligation to test) remain in place. At warning level 2, this number of non-vaccinated persons is reduced to 10 people, at warning level 3 it is reduced to 5 people.



Hotel industry, accommodation establishments: For guests of accommodation facilities, non-vaccinated persons – regardless of the warning levels – are required to test on arrival and then every 72 hours thereafter.



Sports: Training and competition in amateur and recreational sports indoors and outdoors are permitted with a maximum of 25 non-vaccinated persons (and otherwise only recovered or vaccinated or equivalent persons). At warning level 2, this number of non-vaccinated persons is reduced to 10 people, at warning level 3 it is reduced to 5 people.



In indoor swimming pools and fun pools, thermal baths, saunas and bathing lakes, the maximum number of people present at the same time is – as before – limited to half of the usual number of visitors, both indoor and outdoor.



If no more than 25 non-vaccinated persons are present at the same time (and otherwise only recovered or vaccinated or treated as such persons), the restriction on the number of persons is omitted, the other protective measures (in particular the obligation to test) remain in place. At warning level 2, this number of non-immunized persons is reduced to 10 people, at warning level 3 it is reduced to 5 people.



Leisure facilities, zoos, gambling halls: In interior areas of amusement parks, climbing parks and similar facilities as well as in zoos and botanical gardens and similar facilities, regardless of the warning level – the test obligation always applies to all non-vaccinated persons. The same applies to gambling halls, casinos, betting shops and similar facilities. If no more than 25 non-vaccinated persons are present at the same time in gambling halls, casinos and similar facilities (and otherwise only recovered or vaccinated or equivalent persons), the distance requirement and the mask obligation are omitted, the other protective measures (in particular the obligation to test) remain in force. At warning level 2, this number of non-immunized persons is reduced to 10 people, at warning level 3 it is reduced to 5 people.



Extracurricular music and art lessons: Extracurricular music and art lessons are permitted indoors and outdoors with a maximum of 25 non-vaccinated persons (and otherwise only recovered or vaccinated or equivalent persons). At warning level 2, this number of non-vaccinated persons is reduced to 10 people, at warning level 3 it is reduced to 5 people.



Rehearsal operation of the broad and lay culture: The rehearsal operation of the broad and lay culture is permitted indoors and outdoors with a maximum of 25 non-vaccinated persons (and otherwise only recovered or vaccinated or equivalent persons). At warning level 2, this number of non-vaccinated persons is reduced to 10 people, at warning level 3 it is reduced to 5 people.



Museums, exhibitions: Regardless of the warning level, the test obligation always applies to all non-vaccinated persons. If no more than 25 non-vaccinated persons (and otherwise only recovered or vaccinated or equivalent persons) are present in a museum, exhibition, memorial or other institution, the limitation of the number of persons, the distance requirement and the mask obligation are omitted. The other protective measures (in particular the obligation to test) remain in place. At warning level 2, this number of non-vaccinated persons is reduced to 10 people, at warning level 3 is reduced to 5 people.



