Wiesbaden Garrison remembers September 11th in solemn ceremony

WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden observed the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, in a somber remembrance ceremony at Veterans Park Sept. 10 on Clay Kaserne.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives that September day in New York City, Shanksville, Pa. and at the Pentagon.

Lt. Col. Jon Jackson, the Garrison Provost Marshal with the Directorate of Emergency Services, gave the remarks to mark the observance.

“We will never forget the 343 fire fighters and paramedics, the 23 New York City Police Officers and the 37 Port Authority Officers who received their last call for service and paid the ultimate sacrifice for their fellow man,” Jackson said. “We will never forget their families, or the families of the brave men and women from around the world who got their final call for service in a faraway land. We will never forget the 110 firefighters who have died since 9/11 from injuries sustained directly from their response that morning,” he said.

The Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Mitchell Jones remarked that “Twenty years after this tragedy, we hold close the memories of the souls we lost that day. We humbly pay tribute to all the patriots and their families who have sacrificed in defense of freedom.”

Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell, with the help of Garrison Police Chief, Jason Kesselring and Garrison Deputy Fire Chief, Rodney Millbrooks, placed a wreath signifying that our nation will never forget that day or the lives sacrificed during those attacks.

The ceremony ended with a moment of silence and the playing of taps.

