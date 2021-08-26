Soldiers Work with Local Organizations to Support Afghanistan Evacuation Efforts in Qatar

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine 2nd Lt. Stephanie Downing, a communication strategy and operations officer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine 2nd Lt. Stephanie Downing, a communication strategy and operations officer with the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, organizes and folds clothes for Afghan evacuees, at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, Aug. 29, 2021. Service members continue to support Department of Defense and Department of State teammates in Afghanistan evacuation efforts with care and compassion at various U.S. Central Command locations. (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Aaliyah Craven) see less | View Image Page

WRITTEN BY: SPC. ELIZABETH HACKBARTH



CAMP AS SAYLIYAH, QATAR -- After a busy week of collecting and organizing donated clothes, hygiene items, toys, and other goods, the Qatar Red Crescent, an international volunteer charitable organization, distributed thousands of goods to Afghan evacuees at Camp Al Sayliyah, Qatar, August 26, 2021.



“We’re here to give support to refugees from Afghanistan,” said a male volunteer from the Qatar Red Crescent. “We’ve arranged everything into boxes based on age, male or female, boy or girl.”



The Qatar Red Crescent brought more than 50 volunteers to Camp Al Sayliyah to help hand out the donations.



“I’m here because I’m a human and because I want to support humans,” said a male volunteer from the Qatar Red Crescent. “In Qatar Red Crescent we don’t care where they are from, their beliefs, their religions, their nationalities, or their colors. We care if they are human or not. If they are human, it is our job to support them.”



“A lot of the Afghans came here with just the clothes on their back,” said Ch. (Maj.) Owen Chandler, a chaplain assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade. “So we’re trying to get them set up with some essentials and a few things to make their stay here a little more comfortable.”



A male volunteer with the Qatar Red Crescent said he was appreciative of everything the U.S. military, the Qatar Red Crescent, and the Qatari public are doing in support of the Afghan refugees.



“Once they announced that there were refugees in Qatar, they started the donations,” he said.



“I’m proud that we are doing all of this and helping people,” said a female volunteer with the Qatar Red Crescent.



“This piece of the mission is important because it helps restore the humanity of the people who are trapped in a situation that is completely overwhelming to them, and often they never imagined that this would be where they are,” said Ch. Chandler. “Nights like tonight truly are humbling and showcase the generosity of what’s possible with our neighbors.”